Neil Young to Make Live Return Alongside Stephen Stills at Autism Fundraiser

First time taking the stage in nearly four years

Neil Young, photo by Debi Del Grande
February 13, 2023 | 10:58am ET

    Neil Young will make his live return at the sixth annual “Light Up the Blues” autism concert at LA’s Greek Theatre on April 22nd.  The headlining performance alongside Stephen Stills will mark his first time on a stage since September 2019.

    The show will also feature appearances from Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Chris Stills, Oliver Stills, and other special guests. No host has been named as of yet. Tickets go on sale February 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

    “We’ll be there to ‘Light Up the Blues’ with Stephen, [his wife] Kristen, and the family doing [our] first show in four years with old friends for our autistic people around the world,” Young said in a statement to Rolling Stone.

    The Stills family has overseen the “Light Up the Blues” concert since 2013. This show was originally planned for April 2020 before being pushed back due to the pandemic. They had considered a virtual livestream, but ultimately decided a live return was the way to go.

    “I always hated the idea of a virtual show,” Stephen Stills explained. “The only one that pulled it off was the Stephen Colbert band with Jon Batiste. Everyone else tried, but it was a joke.”

    Young and Stills will be backed by Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real when they take the stage. Their late bandmate David Crosby’s son James Raymond will join them for a tribute to his father. As Rolling Stone points out, Graham Nash likely won’t be able to make the benefit unless he is able to move a concert scheduled for the date of the fundraiser.

    “Light Up the Blues” benefits the charitable organization Autism Speaks. The non-profit raises awareness for autism and sponsors research while also conducting outreach activities aimed at families, governments, and the public.

    Young previously withdrew from his own fundraising concert Farm Aid both in 2021 and 2022. On both occasions, he expressed his concerns about being able to play live shows safely during the pandemic. Though Young has said he won’t be touring again until we “beat” COVID-19, he will be appearing at a star-studded concert celebrating Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday on April 29th and 30th; grab your tickets here.

