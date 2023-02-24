Menu
Netflix Lowering Prices in Smaller Markets to Boost Subscriber Growth

More than 30 of roughly 190 countries will be affected

netflix cuts prices subscriber growth streaming news
Netflix logo
February 24, 2023 | 6:06pm ET

    As US users see their Netflix bills creep up, the streamer is lowering its prices in other smaller markets around the globe. It’s the company’s latest tactic to assist their recently-revived subscriber growth.

    Per AP, areas getting lower prices beginning this week include Middle East markets in Yemen, Jordan, Libya and Iran; European countries such as Croatia, Slovenia and Bulgaria, and sub-Saharan African markets. Overall, more than 30 of the roughly 190 countries Netflix serves will get a break, a deal that’s already earned them 231 million subscribers.

    Thanks to inflation, increasing competition, and the price of major hit series like The Crown and Stranger Things, Netflix has had to hunker down to keep themselves afloat. In the US, they’re expected to tighten their rules on cross-household password sharing — a crackdown they’ve already tested in Latin America — after hiking subscription prices.

    Netflix also recently launched an ad-supported plan called Netflix Basic with Ads in hopes of retaining subscribers amid their higher subscription prices. But that’s also come at the expense of some of their most popular shows, The Crown included.

    If you need some incentive to stick around on Netflix, you can look forward to the next seasons of the recently-renewed That ’90s Show and Wednesday, as well as David Fincher’s upcoming film The Killer.

