Netflix Announces Pornhub Documentary

Netflix will get a little less SFW on March 15th, 2023. The streamer has set a premiere date for Money Shot: The Pornhub Story, an upcoming documentary about the popular, yet controversial sex video website.

Pornhub was founded in 2007 and subsequently changed the course of the adult entertainment industry — for better and for worse. Though the billion-dollar website proved extremely lucrative and allowed content creators to reach an astronomically large audience, it’s also received a spike in backlash from users, including allegations of non-consensual material and sex trafficking.

That controversy came to a head in February 2021 when Pornhub’s parent company MindGeek was hit with a civil class action lawsuit that accused the website of hosting explicit videos of victims of child sex trafficking. To make matters worse, MindGeek has also been critiqued for its monopoly over the porn industry, as they own a number of the internet’s most popular adult entertainment sites. (Sound familiar?)

Netflix’s description of Money Shot reads: “As anti-trafficking organizations seek justice for victims, can the online giant protect those from whom they profit, or is this a new wave of censorship for adult performers making consensual porn?” The film also promises in-depth interviews with performers, activists, and former employees.

“This documentary requires us to grapple with what sexuality and consent means when billion-dollar internet platforms thrive on user-generated content,” Money Shot director/producer Suzanne Hillinger said in a statement. “Who has, and who should have, the power in these environments? Our hope is that this film generates important conversations about sex and consent, both on the internet and out in the world.”

Speaking of Netflix documentaries and non-consensual pornography, the platform also just recently premiered Pamela, a love story, about how Pamela Anderson persevered in the aftermath of her infamous leaked sex tape.