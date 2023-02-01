Netflix’s New Password Sharing Rules: What You Need to Know

Netflix is expected to implement its new password sharing rules in the US during the first quarter of 2023 after recent testing in Latin America. The crackdown will restrict subscribers from sharing an account with people outside their immediate household, and now the streamer has begun detailing exactly how the changes will work.

In the latest update to its support page on February 1st, Netflix stated that an account is for “people who live together in a single household.” It detailed changes to the verification process for devices “accessed persistently” from a location outside of your household, which includes instances of traveling and living between homes.

These changes appear to be in preparation for Netflix’s paid sharing initiative, the rules for which have been laid out on the support pages for countries currently in the midst of the crackdown. For example, Costa Rica’s FAQ page mentions blocking devices accessed outside the account’s primary location and an “extra member” fee.

Advertisement

Related Video

As Netflix prepares to crack down on password sharing, here’s everything you need to know about new rules.

How Much Will the “Extra Member” Fee Cost?

Netflix hasn’t announced its monthly “extra member” fee for US subscribers yet. Based on how much the streamer has charged during testing in Latin America, however, it could cost somewhere around $2 or $3.

When Will the Password Sharing Crackdown Begin?

In Netflix’s January 2023 shareholder newsletter, the streamer said it expects to “start rolling out paid sharing more broadly” during the first quarter of this year. This means the password sharing changes are likely to begin by the end of March.

How Does Netflix Define an Account’s Household?

Advertisement

Netflix will require account holders to identify a “primary location” associated with their home Wi-Fi network and the devices connected to it. Users will need to connect their devices to that Wi-Fi network and watch something on Netflix at least once every 31 days to remain associated with the primary location.

The company says it will use information such as IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity to determine whether a device signed into the account is connected to the primary location.

How Can I Share My Account with People Outside My Household?

Users who use a device not associated with the primary location may be blocked from watching Netflix. To prevent this from happening, account holders can pay the extra member fee.

Advertisement

Each extra member will have their own account and password, but their fee will be paid by the primary subscriber. Those added-on users must make their profile in the same country as their host.

What If I’m Traveling?

Before traveling, make sure to connect to your primary location’s Wi-Fi network and watch something on Netflix. This will create a “trusted device” allowing you to access Netflix away from your primary location.

If prompted while traveling, you can request a temporary access code from Netflix to give you access for seven consecutive days.

What If I Split Time Between Multiple Locations?

Advertisement

Once again, make sure to create a “trusted device” by connecting to the Wi-Fi at your primary location and watching something on Netflix at least once every 31 days. You may also be prompted to request a temporary access code.