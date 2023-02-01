Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Netflix’s New Password Sharing Rules: What You Need to Know

Likely to begin in the US by the end of March

Advertisement
netflix password sharing how it works
Netflix
Follow
February 1, 2023 | 2:14pm ET

    Netflix is expected to implement its new password sharing rules in the US during the first quarter of 2023 after recent testing in Latin America. The crackdown will restrict subscribers from sharing an account with people outside their immediate household, and now the streamer has begun detailing exactly how the changes will work.

    In the latest update to its support page on February 1st, Netflix stated that an account is for “people who live together in a single household.” It detailed changes to the verification process for devices “accessed persistently” from a location outside of your household, which includes instances of traveling and living between homes.

    These changes appear to be in preparation for Netflix’s paid sharing initiative, the rules for which have been laid out on the support pages for countries currently in the midst of the crackdown. For example, Costa Rica’s FAQ page mentions blocking devices accessed outside the account’s primary location and an “extra member” fee.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    As Netflix prepares to crack down on password sharing, here’s everything you need to know about new rules.

    How Much Will the “Extra Member” Fee Cost?

    Netflix hasn’t announced its monthly “extra member” fee for US subscribers yet. Based on how much the streamer has charged during testing in Latin America, however, it could cost somewhere around $2 or $3.

    When Will the Password Sharing Crackdown Begin?

    In Netflix’s January 2023 shareholder newsletter, the streamer said it expects to “start rolling out paid sharing more broadly” during the first quarter of this year. This means the password sharing changes are likely to begin by the end of March.

    How Does Netflix Define an Account’s Household?

    Advertisement

    Netflix will require account holders to identify a “primary location” associated with their home Wi-Fi network and the devices connected to it. Users will need to connect their devices to that Wi-Fi network and watch something on Netflix at least once every 31 days to remain associated with the primary location.

    The company says it will use information such as IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity to determine whether a device signed into the account is connected to the primary location.

    How Can I Share My Account with People Outside My Household?

    Users who use a device not associated with the primary location may be blocked from watching Netflix. To prevent this from happening, account holders can pay the extra member fee.

    Advertisement

    Each extra member will have their own account and password, but their fee will be paid by the primary subscriber. Those added-on users must make their profile in the same country as their host.

    What If I’m Traveling?

    Before traveling, make sure to connect to your primary location’s Wi-Fi network and watch something on Netflix. This will create a “trusted device” allowing you to access Netflix away from your primary location.

    If prompted while traveling, you can request a temporary access code from Netflix to give you access for seven consecutive days.

    What If I Split Time Between Multiple Locations?

    Advertisement

    Once again, make sure to create a “trusted device” by connecting to the Wi-Fi at your primary location and watching something on Netflix at least once every 31 days. You may also be prompted to request a temporary access code.

Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

westworld roku tubi hbo max warner bros discovery

Roku and Tubi Snap Up Shelved HBO Max Shows Including Westworld

January 31, 2023

showtime paramount+ rename rebrand

Showtime Renamed Paramount+ with Showtime in Wild Synergy Orgy

January 30, 2023

stream everything everywhere all at once

Where to Stream Everything Everywhere All At Once

January 24, 2023

hbo max price hike increase warner bros. discovery

HBO Max Announces Price Hike

January 12, 2023

netflix end password-sharing 2023

Netflix to End Password Sharing in US Beginning in 2023: Report

December 22, 2022

westworld pulled from hbo max

HBO Max to Pull Westworld From Streaming Library

December 12, 2022

disney+ ad-supported basic plan pricing bundles

Disney+ Launches Ad-Supported Plan: What You Need to Know

December 8, 2022

netflix basic with ads plan unavailable titles tv shows movies

Netflix's Ad-Supported Plan Launches Without Popular TV Shows and Movies

November 3, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Netflix's New Password Sharing Rules: What You Need to Know

Menu Shop Search Newsletter