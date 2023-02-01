Neutral Milk Hotel Unveil Extended Everything Is EP, Other Demos: Stream

Over 25 years after its initial release, Neutral Milk Hotel have shared the extended version of their 1995 EP Everything Is, as well as previously unreleased demos of their songs “You’ve Passed” and “Where You’ll Find Me Now.” The offerings come ahead of the band’s new archival project The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel, due out February 24th.

Everything Is was the first thing Neutral Milk Hotel ever released — first as the title track and its B-side, “Snow Song Pt. One,” and later as an EP. With newly added songs “Here We Are (For W. Cullen Hart),” “Unborn,” and “Interlude, ” today’s package is the extended release band leader Jeff Mangum always envisioned. In addition to being available to stream below, the songs will come on a 10″ vinyl when The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel comes out in full.

Jumping ahead to their next release, Neutral Milk Hotel have also shared demo versions of two songs from their 1996 debut LP On Avery Island: “You’ve Passed” and “Where You’ll Find Me Now.” The former buzzes with an even more intense fuzz guitar than its original recording, while the latter keeps a similar vibe, its lower key lending the track a more melancholy atmosphere. Check them out below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Pre-orders for The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel are ongoing. While you wait for the box set, revisit our retrospective on the band’s debut.

Everything Is Artwork:



Everything Is Tracklist:

01. Everything Is

02. Here We Are (For W. Cullen Hart)

03. Unborn

04. Tuesday Moon

05. Ruby Bulb

06. Snow Song

07. Aunt Eggma Blow Torch