Noel Gallagher Misgenders “Fucking Idiot” Sam Smith

"Sadly the stars of today are fucking idiots."

noel gallagher sam smith fucking idiot misgenders quoteworthy pop rock news
Noel Gallagher and Sam (photo by Michael Bailey Gates)
February 27, 2023 | 11:24am ET

    Noel Gallagher has lots of thoughts about Sam Smith, but correct pronouns are not one of them: The former Oasis member recently took shots at the pop star, not only calling them a “fucking idiot,” but misgendering them in the process.

    It all went down during Gallagher’s recent appearance on the Dutch radio station Kink (via The Mirror): “Music has become quite fractured and chart music is dominated by pop,” he opined. “Pop music is alright if the pop stars are cool. Sadly the stars of today are fucking idiots.”

    When asked which stars fall into the “uncool” category, Gallagher said “Sam Smith.” Why so uncool, you ask? Gallagher’s simple response: “Look at him!”

    Smith publicly came out as non-binary back in March 2019, and announced that they’d switched to gender-neutral pronouns the following September. They said at the time: “I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but fuck it!”

    Smith has been a particularly hot-button topic recently thanks to their demon-themed Grammy performance of “Unholy,” their duet with Kim Petras. Conservative public figures like Ted Cruz took to social media to declare it literally “evil,” while the actual Church of Satan thought it was just meh. You can join Smith in hell yourself when they embark on their 2023 North American tour; grab tickets over at StubHub.

