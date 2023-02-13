Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Garbage Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Metric will appear as a special guest on the 25-date outing

Advertisement
Noel Gallagher and Garbage to go on tour
Photo via Live Nation
February 13, 2023 | 9:16am ET

    Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Garbage have announced a North American co-headlining tour with special guest Metric. The early summer jaunt spans 25 shows in total, kicking off on June 2nd in Auburn, Washington.

    A Live Nation ticket pre-sale is set for Thursday, February 16th (use access code CHORUS), with a genera on-sale following on Friday, February 17th via Ticketmaster. Alternatively, tickets are available to purchase via Stubhub.

    Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are set to release their fourth studio album, Council Skies, on June 2nd. Garbage recently marked their 30th anniversary by releasing a compilation Anthology; they’re currently at work on a new album — their first since 2021’s No Gods No Masters.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/02 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre ^*
    06/03 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater ^*
    06/06 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion ^*
    06/07 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl ^*
    06/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^*
    06/10 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^*
    06/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ^*
    06/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre ^*
    06/15 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion Denver ^*
    06/17 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ^*
    06/18 – Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^*
    06/21 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre ^*
    06/22 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^*
    06/25 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater ^*
    06/27 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^*
    06/28 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field ^*
    06/29 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center ^*
    07/01 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center ^*
    07/03 – Toronto, OH @ Budweiser Stage ^
    07/06 – Clarkson, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^*
    07/08 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center ^*
    07/10 – New York, NY @ SummerStage ^*
    07/13 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^*
    07/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann ^*
    07/15 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^*
    07/21 – Buckinghamshire, UK @ PennFest
    07/23 – Nottingham, UK @ Splendour Festival
    07/28 – London, UK @ South Facing Festival
    08/05 – Safron, UK @ Audley End
    08/19 – Monmouthshire, UK @ Caldicot Castle
    08/20 – Sedgefield, UK @ Hardwick Festival
    08/24 – Somerset, UK @ Vivary Park
    08/26 – Manchester, UK @ Wythenshawe Park

    ^ = w/ Garbage
    * = w/ Metric

Advertisement

Latest Stories

Ghost Announce Summer 2023 US Tour with Amon Amarth

February 13, 2023

Eyehategod

Eyehategod Announce Spring 2023 US Tour with Goatwhore

February 9, 2023

Blink 182 tickets tour 2023 2024 Tom DeLonge Mark Hoppus Travis Barker how to buy seats shows venue

How to Get Tickets to Blink-182's 2023 Reunion Tour

February 9, 2023

sunny day real estate 2023 tour dates reunion live music ticket news emo alternative indie rock

Sunny Day Real Estate Announce 2023 Tour Dates, Including Rescheduled Shows

February 8, 2023

Cake 2023 Tour Dates

Cake Announce 2023 Tour

February 8, 2023

Alter Bridge Sevendust 2023 US tour

Alter Bridge Announce New 2023 US Tour Leg with Sevendust

February 8, 2023

Duran Duran

Duran Duran Announce 2023 North American Tour with Nile Rogers & Chic

February 8, 2023

Death Grips 2023

Death Grips Announce 2023 North American Tour [Updated]

February 8, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Garbage Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter