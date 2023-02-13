Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Garbage Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Garbage have announced a North American co-headlining tour with special guest Metric. The early summer jaunt spans 25 shows in total, kicking off on June 2nd in Auburn, Washington.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale is set for Thursday, February 16th (use access code CHORUS), with a genera on-sale following on Friday, February 17th via Ticketmaster. Alternatively, tickets are available to purchase via Stubhub.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are set to release their fourth studio album, Council Skies, on June 2nd. Garbage recently marked their 30th anniversary by releasing a compilation Anthology; they’re currently at work on a new album — their first since 2021’s No Gods No Masters.

Advertisement

Related Video

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds 2023 Tour Dates:

06/02 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre ^*

06/03 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater ^*

06/06 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion ^*

06/07 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl ^*

06/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^*

06/10 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^*

06/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ^*

06/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre ^*

06/15 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion Denver ^*

06/17 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ^*

06/18 – Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^*

06/21 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre ^*

06/22 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^*

06/25 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater ^*

06/27 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^*

06/28 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field ^*

06/29 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center ^*

07/01 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center ^*

07/03 – Toronto, OH @ Budweiser Stage ^

07/06 – Clarkson, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^*

07/08 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center ^*

07/10 – New York, NY @ SummerStage ^*

07/13 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^*

07/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann ^*

07/15 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^*

07/21 – Buckinghamshire, UK @ PennFest

07/23 – Nottingham, UK @ Splendour Festival

07/28 – London, UK @ South Facing Festival

08/05 – Safron, UK @ Audley End

08/19 – Monmouthshire, UK @ Caldicot Castle

08/20 – Sedgefield, UK @ Hardwick Festival

08/24 – Somerset, UK @ Vivary Park

08/26 – Manchester, UK @ Wythenshawe Park

^ = w/ Garbage

* = w/ Metric