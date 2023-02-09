Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Live-Action Spider-Man Noir Series Set in 1930s Coming to Prime Video

From writer Oren Uziel (The Cloverfield Paradox, The Lost City)

Advertisement
spider-man noir prime video
Spider-Man: Noir #1 (Marvel Comics)
February 9, 2023 | 1:39pm ET

    Spider-Man has always been one of the most relatable superheroes because Peter Parker is a modern, overwhelmed teenager, but a new series from Amazon wonders, what if he were none of those things? As Variety reports, Sony has partnered with Prime Video for a new live-action Spider-Man Noir series in which Spidey will be a grizzled older man in the 1930s not named Peter Parker.

    A hardboiled take on the character debuted in 2009 for the Marvel Noir universe, and was voiced by Nicolas Cage in Into the Spider-Verse. It’s unclear if this series will hew to those storylines at all, and it is currently untitled.

    The new show comes from writer and executive producer Oren Uziel, veteran screenwriter of films like 22 Jump Street, The Cloverfield Paradox, and 2022’s The Lost City. He developed the idea with Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who produced Into the Spider-Verse. 

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    This is the second collaboration between Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters and Prime Video, with Silk: Spider Society from Angela Kang already in the works.

    As for the world of film, Sony is currently working on Kraven the Hunter with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Madame Web with Dakota Johnson, El Muerto with Bad Bunny, Donald Glover as the Hypno-Hustler, and the animated sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse coming June 2nd.

Advertisement

Latest Stories

primal fear 2023 album code red

Primal Fear Announce New Album Code Red

February 9, 2023

linda ronstadt the last of us billboard charts rock sales digital lyrics

The Last of Us Pushes Linda Ronstadt to Top of Three Billboard Charts

February 9, 2023

Talib Kweli Madlib Liberation 2 new album luminary After These Messages

Talib Kweli and Madlib Announce New Album Liberation 2, Share "After These Messages": Stream

February 9, 2023

jessie ware pearls that feels good new album single music pop disco news listen

Jessie Ware Announces New Album That! Feels! Good!, Shares "Pearls": Stream

February 9, 2023

Rihanna at Super Bowl press conference

Rihanna Previews Super Bowl Halftime Show: "It's a Celebration of My Catalog"

February 9, 2023

disney hulu sale everything is on the table

Disney CEO Doesn't Rule Out Hulu Sale: "Everything's on the Table"

February 9, 2023

m83 fantasy chapter 1

M83 Drops Chapter 1 of New Album Fantasy: Stream

February 9, 2023

air trailer matt damon ben affleck nike michael jordan biopic movie film news watch

Matt Damon Tries to Sign Jordan in Trailer for Ben Affleck’s Nike Film AIR: Watch

February 9, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Live-Action Spider-Man Noir Series Set in 1930s Coming to Prime Video

Menu Shop Search Newsletter