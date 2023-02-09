Live-Action Spider-Man Noir Series Set in 1930s Coming to Prime Video

Spider-Man has always been one of the most relatable superheroes because Peter Parker is a modern, overwhelmed teenager, but a new series from Amazon wonders, what if he were none of those things? As Variety reports, Sony has partnered with Prime Video for a new live-action Spider-Man Noir series in which Spidey will be a grizzled older man in the 1930s not named Peter Parker.

A hardboiled take on the character debuted in 2009 for the Marvel Noir universe, and was voiced by Nicolas Cage in Into the Spider-Verse. It’s unclear if this series will hew to those storylines at all, and it is currently untitled.

The new show comes from writer and executive producer Oren Uziel, veteran screenwriter of films like 22 Jump Street, The Cloverfield Paradox, and 2022’s The Lost City. He developed the idea with Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who produced Into the Spider-Verse.

This is the second collaboration between Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters and Prime Video, with Silk: Spider Society from Angela Kang already in the works.

As for the world of film, Sony is currently working on Kraven the Hunter with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Madame Web with Dakota Johnson, El Muerto with Bad Bunny, Donald Glover as the Hypno-Hustler, and the animated sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse coming June 2nd.