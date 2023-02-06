Behind the Boards is a series where we spotlight some of the biggest producers in the industry and dig into some of their favorite projects. Here, we sit down with hitmaking producers Nova Wav to talk about their work with Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, and more.

Producing and songwriting duo Nova Wav are a secret weapon for some of your favorite artists, including Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, and many more. Most recently, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews and Brittany “Chi” Coney contributed to half of Beyoncé’s latest masterpiece Renaissance, including standout track “CUFF IT,” which won Best R&B Song at the 2023 Grammys on Sunday (February 5th).

While speaking to Consequence ahead of the Grammys, Chi says the inspiration for “CUFF IT” came from a visit to a strip club and thinking of how they could make the Queen herself dance. “We worked on ‘CUFF IT’ after coming from the strip club, getting some inspiration from that — feeling some happiness,” she recalls. “Everybody had been trapped in the house from quarantining. We just wanted something big, something bright, something happy.”

Advertisement

“Even before, she talked about how she felt like a renaissance was coming about in music in general,” Chi continues. “Just knowing it has to go there with her, it has to push the needle, it has to be different from something that she’s ever done before. It has to say things and do things. She just wanted to go to the next step and she is one of the best dancers that we’ve ever seen as well. It was like, ‘Yo, how can we make her dance?’ What does that feel like?”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Nova Wav describe working with a “powerhouse” artist like Ariana Grande. “She can do production, she can record herself, she can do a background, she can record,” Blu June says. “She can do everything, she can write. She can literally do anything. You got to come with your A-game when you’re working with somebody like Ariana because she does not need anybody.”

Read below for a deep dive into five standout productions, including Beyoncé’s Renaissance, Nicki Minaj’s “MEGATRON,” Ariana Grande’s “in my head,” Kehlani’s “CRZY,” and THE CARTERS’ EVERYTHING IS LOVE.