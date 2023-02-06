Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Behind the Boards with Nova Wav: Producing and Songwriting Duo Talk Getting Inspiration for Beyoncé’s “CUFF IT” From the Strip Club

Denisia "Blu June" Andrews and Brittany "Chi" Coney also dig into working with Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, and Kehlani

Advertisement
nova wav interview
Nova Wav, photo courtesy of the artist
Follow
February 6, 2023 | 3:30pm ET

    Behind the Boards is a series where we spotlight some of the biggest producers in the industry and dig into some of their favorite projects. Here, we sit down with hitmaking producers Nova Wav to talk about their work with Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, and more.

    Producing and songwriting duo Nova Wav are a secret weapon for some of your favorite artists, including Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, and many more. Most recently, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews and Brittany “Chi” Coney contributed to half of Beyoncé’s latest masterpiece Renaissance, including standout track “CUFF IT,” which won Best R&B Song at the 2023 Grammys on Sunday (February 5th).

    While speaking to Consequence ahead of the Grammys, Chi says the inspiration for “CUFF IT” came from a visit to a strip club and thinking of how they could make the Queen herself dance. “We worked on ‘CUFF IT’ after coming from the strip club, getting some inspiration from that — feeling some happiness,” she recalls. “Everybody had been trapped in the house from quarantining. We just wanted something big, something bright, something happy.”

    Advertisement

    “Even before, she talked about how she felt like a renaissance was coming about in music in general,” Chi continues. “Just knowing it has to go there with her, it has to push the needle, it has to be different from something that she’s ever done before. It has to say things and do things. She just wanted to go to the next step and she is one of the best dancers that we’ve ever seen as well. It was like, ‘Yo, how can we make her dance?’ What does that feel like?”

    Elsewhere in the conversation, Nova Wav describe working with a “powerhouse” artist like Ariana Grande. “She can do production, she can record herself, she can do a background, she can record,” Blu June says. “She can do everything, she can write. She can literally do anything. You got to come with your A-game when you’re working with somebody like Ariana because she does not need anybody.”

    Read below for a deep dive into five standout productions, including Beyoncé’s Renaissance, Nicki Minaj’s “MEGATRON,” Ariana Grande’s “in my head,” Kehlani’s “CRZY,” and THE CARTERS’ EVERYTHING IS LOVE.

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Stories

epik high map of the human soul

Tablo on 20 Years of Epik High's Map of the Human Soul, New EP Strawberry, and Working with BTS's RM

February 2, 2023

Anti-Flag Justin Sane interview

Anti-Flag's Justin Sane Talks New Album, Global Warming, War in Ukraine, and More

February 2, 2023

battle of the bandmates white reaper asking for a ride

White Reaper Celebrate Asking for a Ride with a Game of Battle of the Bandmates: Watch

February 1, 2023

The Last of Us Episode 3 Bill Frank

The Last of Us Creators on That Heartbreaking Third Episode

January 29, 2023

Television's Marquee Moon artwork

Television's Marquee Moon: The Story of a Band, City, and Guitar Rock Masterpiece

January 28, 2023

Paul T. Goldman Jason Woliner Interview

Paul T. Goldman's Creator on the Show's 10-Year Journey: "I Let Reality Steer This Whole Thing"

January 28, 2023

Airbourne Joel O'Keeffe video interview

Airbourne's Joel O'Keeffe on Return to Touring, New Album Plans, and AC/DC's Longevity

January 27, 2023

John Darnielle Poker Face Interview

The Mountain Goats' John Darnielle on Making His Acting Debut as a Metalhead in Poker Face

January 26, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Behind the Boards with Nova Wav: Producing and Songwriting Duo Talk Getting Inspiration for Beyoncé's "CUFF IT" From the Strip Club

Menu Shop Search Newsletter