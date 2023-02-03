Menu
Heavy Song of the Week: Overkill Wield Razor Sharp Thrash on “The Surgeon”

Plus, essential tracks by BIG|BRAVE, Enforced, and Slipknot

overkill the surgeon
Overkill, courtesy of Nuclear Blast
February 3, 2023 | 11:06am ET

    Heavy Song of the Week is a new feature on Heavy Consequence breaking down the top metal and hard rock tracks you need to hear every Friday. This week the honor goes to Overkill’s “The Surgeon.”

    Thrash metal is an inherently physical style of music — athletic even. That would make sense, considering it was pioneered by a bunch of caffeinated teenagers in the early ’80s who took punk rock and made it faster and louder. In 2023, the thrash bands of that era that remain active are aging into their fourth decade, and it’s foolish to expect them to still play like 18-year-olds. Generally speaking, the music of their earlier years tends to be more intense and raw.

    That is not the case with New Jersey stalwarts Overkill. Like LeBron James still throwing down triple-doubles at 38, these ageless wonders continue to dish out world-class thrash that’s as speedy and maniacal as their older stuff. On “The Surgeon,” they stick to their tried-and-true methods, as frenzied speed metal unfurls into the lean chugging riffs that are an Overkill staple. Meanwhile, frontman Bobby Blitz recounts the tale of a sadistic surgeon through his imitable high-pitch snarl: “I am the surgeon, I am the face of fear / I cut your dreams away, and long to hold you near.”

    — Jon Hadusek,
    Senior Staff Writer

