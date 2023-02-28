Menu
Ozzy Osbourne Leaves Door Open to Touring Again: “I’m Not Dying”

"I gotta get out there"

ozzy osbourne touring again
Ozzy Osbourne, photo by David Brendan Hall
February 28, 2023 | 2:44pm ET

    After previously indicating that he was retiring from the road, Ozzy Osbourne now says that there’s a chance he could tour again.

    A month ago, we reported that Ozzy had canceled his 2023 shows and released a statement suggesting that his touring career was done due to his health ailments: “Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way.”

    In a new chat on his “Ozzy’s Boneyard” SiriusXM show, hosted by Billy Morrison, the metal icon clarified those prior remarks and said he would in fact tour again, but only if he is physically capable.

    “So, if I can ever get back to where I can tour again, fine,” Ozzy told Morrison. “But right now, if you said to me, ‘Can you go on the road in a month?’ I couldn’t say yes. I mean, if I could tour I’d tour. But right now I can’t book tours because right now, I don’t think I could pull them off.”

    Ozzy went on to say that the media exaggerated the original story, before reiterating that he would go on tour if his doctors gave him the greenlight.

    “This fucking press drive you nuts,” Osbourne said. “I mean, I looked in the magazine, ‘Ozzy’s on his last legs.’ I’m fucking not dying.”

    He continued: “If I get okay today. If the doctor said to me today, ‘Oh, you can tour.’ It would take another six months to get it together, you know? The only thing I’ve got that keeps me going is making records. But I can’t do that forever. I gotta get out there.”

    ozzy workday super bowl commercial
     Editor's Pick
    Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Paul Stanley, and Joan Jett Star in Workday’s “Rock Star” Super Bowl Ad: Watch

    In addition to making records, Ozzy has also made his return to television via commercials. He recently appeared in comedic ads for Workday and the Sony Playstation VR2 headset.

    You listen to Ozzy’s SiriusXM appearance below, and read our 2022 cover story on the metal legend here.

