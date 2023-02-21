Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne appear in a new commercial for the Playstation VR2 virtual reality game Horizon Call of the Mountain.

The humorous ad plays out like a scene from The Osbournes — bleeped-out profanity and all. Ozzy and Sharon are supposed to be getting ready for a flight to England, but Ozzy becomes transfixed by the virtual reality game.

“Hang on Sharon, I want to plug in my PlayStation VR2,” he exclaims, while sporting a VR2 headset around his eyes. “I’m very technical these days.”

Ozzy playing a VR game is as entertaining as you’d expect. His reactions to Horizon‘s massive mecha-creature battles (“What the fuck was that?!”) and combat mechanics (“Just let me kill these fucking dino machines”) come off as genuine as he dons the VR2 from the comfort of his couch.

At one point he screams in agony, prompting Sharon to check in: “Ozzy, what’s wrong?”

“A stormbird tried to bite my head off,” he replies, referencing his infamous bat decapitation incident.

Ozzy might have retired from full-time touring, but he’s been using the downtime to do some commercial acting. The PlayStation spot follows up his appearance in Workday’s rockstar-filled Super Bowl ad, in which he plays a cubicle office worker named “Oswald.”

Watch Ozzy’s PlayStation VR2 commercial below.