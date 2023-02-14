Look at Them Now: P1Harmony Share Tour Highlights and Talk Future Concept Plans

Two-thirds of the way through the P1Harmony show in Nashville on Sunday, February 12th, the sound suddenly cuts out in the middle of “Nemonade,” an upbeat, highly choreographed track. The members of the K-pop group — Theo, Jiung, Intak, Soul, and Jongseob — take only the briefest of glances at their leader, Keeho. Blink and you might have missed it. Then, without missing a beat, they all keep going, finishing out the song a cappella.

P1Harmony debuted in the fall of 2020 out of FNC Entertainment. Their current tour, the “P1oneer Live Tour,” is their second trek in the US, where the mood — and full-to-the-rafters crowd — at the Grand Ole Opry made it clear how quickly their global reputation is growing. While Nashville is far from a country music monolith these days, the venue of choice, decorated with photos of Hank Williams, Minnie Pearl, and Dolly Parton, put the act square at the center of one of the most historic institutions in the city. The band, though, arrived ready to embrace it.

Ahead of the show, the six members sit down with Consequence backstage at the storied venue. Keeho pulls out his phone to show off the slick black cowboy boots he’d purchased downtown earlier that day. Soul taps him on the shoulder with an urgent message — Keeho, born in Canada, translates throughout most of the interview. “Soul wants me to tell you that McDonalds is really good here,” he relays. Behind him, Soul nods, wide-eyed and absolutely serious. “The french fries especially.”

Flash-forward to the end of the set when the members appear for an encore in custom denim jackets embroidered with their names, an outline of the iconic venue, and the tour title. Jiung emphasizes at multiple points during closing comments that Nashville had become his favorite city over the course of the weekend, accepting a cowboy hat from the crowd. “I want to buy a house here!” he says, promising that the group will be back.

“We’re constantly thinking, ‘How can we be better than the last tour?'” Keeho explains. “We wanted to give people a reason to come see us again.” The middle portion of the set features an opportunity for the group to split up into solo stages and sub units, in which Theo covers Dean’s “21,” Intak and Jongseob trade bars during a rap stage, Soul shows off his vocals in a cover of Jung Joon-Il’s “Hug Me,” and Jiung shimmies across the stage in a cover of Michael Jackson’s “Love Never Felt So Good,” flanked later by Soul and Keeho.

Keeho reveals that the setlist decisions and much of the stage direction are courtesy of Theo, who enjoys being part of the creative decision-making process. Beyond Keeho’s role as leader, many of the other positions within the group are flexible, but Intak often steps in when it comes to choreography and dance details. Soul, meanwhile, gets the chance to show off his b-boy skills throughout the show.