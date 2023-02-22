Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Palms (Members of Deftones, Isis) Unveil Two Previously Unreleased Songs: Stream

The Chino Moreno-fronted project has unveiled "Opening Titles" and "End Credits"

Advertisement
Palms new songs 2023
Palms, photo by Travis Shinn
February 22, 2023 | 10:22am ET

    Two previously unreleased tracks from the supergroup Palms, featuring Deftones singer Chino Moreno and members of the defunct post-metal band Isis, have been unearthed.

    The songs have been combined under the title “Opening Titles / End Credits” and have been released via Ipecac Recordings. Likely hailing from the sessions that yielded Palms’ sole self-titled LP in 2013, the 10-minute piece serves as a reminder of the gorgeous post-metal music that the Moreno-fronted project produced.

    The singer is backed by core instrumentalists in Isis: bassist Jeff Caxide, drummer Aaron Harris and guitarist Bryant Clifford Meyer. As opposed to the more sludgy/metallic nature of that band and Deftones’ harsher tendencies, Palms falls more into the shoegazey dream-pop camp, with Moreno’s soaring vocals bedded by lush guitar lines and tidal crescendos.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Ipecac releasing previously unheard Palms material might be a one-off, though the move could also hint at a possible reissue of their self-titled album. Vinyl and cassette versions have long been out of print, fetching large sums on the secondhand market.

    crosses interview 2022 chuck doom split
     Editor's Pick
    ††† (Crosses) Release Cover of George Michael’s “One More Try”: Stream

    Meanwhile, another one of Moreno’s side projects, ††† (Crosses), returned last year with a comeback EP and a new deal with Warner Records. Both Crosses and Palms formed in 2011 — with Moreno working on each around the same time — with the latter group coming together following the disbandment of Isis in 2010.

    Stream “Opening Titles / End Credits” below.

Advertisement

Latest Stories

Everything But the Girl Caution to the Wind stream single fuse new album 2023 song video

Everything But the Girl Get Swept Up in the Moment on New Single "Caution to the Wind": Stream

February 22, 2023

Easy Star All-Stars moonage daydream Alex Lifeson

Easy Star All-Stars Break Down Origins of "Moonage Daydream" Cover with Rush's Alex Lifeson: Exclusive

February 22, 2023

Atmosphere So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously new album Okay song video stream

Atmosphere Announce New Album, Share Origins of "Okay": Exclusive

February 22, 2023

babygirl sore eyes origins new song listen stream watch music video

Babygirl Announce New EP, Share Origins of Dreamy New Track "Sore Eyes": Exclusive

February 21, 2023

jason isbell death wish weathervanes 400 unit folk rock americana alternative music news listen stream pre order tracklist artwork tour dates

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit Announce New Album Weathervanes, Share "Death Wish": Stream

February 21, 2023

Lady Lamb Between Two Trees new song stream

Lady Lamb Shares Haunting New Song "Between Two Trees": Stream

February 21, 2023

Princess Nokia ep complicated

Princess Nokia Announces New EP, Shares "complicated": Stream

February 21, 2023

unknown mortal orchestra nadja

Unknown Mortal Orchestra Unveil New Song "Nadja": Stream

February 21, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Palms (Members of Deftones, Isis) Unveil Two Previously Unreleased Songs: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter