In support of This Is Why

February 15, 2023 | 8:50am ET

    Paramore stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night to promote their newly released album This Is Why, with a performance of their latest single, “Running Out of Time.” Hayley Williams, Zac Farro, and Taylor York brought their A-game, delivering an impassioned rendition of the standout track. Watch below.

    Later today, Paramore will release a new music video for “Running Out of Time.” It marks the fourth single off of This Is Why, following its title track (our favorite song of 2022), “The News,” and “C’est Comme Ça.”

    Starting in March, Paramore will kick off their latest batch of tour dates behind This Is Why, including shows alongside Bloc Pary, Foals, and The Linda Lindas, as well as festival appearances at Bonnaroo, Boston Calling, and Hangout Fest. Tickets to all of the band’s upcoming shows are available here.

