Paramore Unleash New Album This Is Why: Stream

The album includes our Top Song of 2022

Paramore have shared This Is Why, the Nashville rock group's sixth studio album
February 10, 2023 | 12:00am ET

    Paramore have shared This Is Why, the Nashville rock group’s sixth studio album. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

    The album was produced by Carlos de la Garza, who worked with the band on their two previous LP’s, 2013’s self-titled effort and 2017’s After Laughter. For their latest offering, the current lineup, comprised of Hayley Williams, Taylor York, and Zac Farro, pushed their sound toward “electro clash and stuff that had a lot of groove” with a heavy influence from Bloc Party and “loud, ‘Wall of Sound’ emo bands that were happening in the early 2000s,” according to Williams.

    This Is Why was preceded by the title track, which topped our Top 50 Songs of 2022 list, as well as the singles “C’est Comme Ça” and “The News.” Paramore also ushered in the project with a statement via Twitter, in which the trio reflected on the five-and-a-half years since their last release and recommended their new effort to anyone who “felt/experienced sensations” like “agoraphobia,” “deep-seated vengefulness,” and “American Psycho.”

    Fans who have managed to keep their wits about them through the intervening years will be able to celebrate with Paramore on the band’s upcoming 2023 tour. Elsewhere, the group will join Taylor Swift for “The Eras Tour,” which the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter called “an honor” and “a dream come true.” They’ll also make a number of festival stops in 2023 between Hangout Festival, Boston Calling, and Bonnaroo. Grab your seats here.

    The band showed off their sustained stage chops in 2022 with a late-night performance of “This Is Why,” the stunning live debut of the vocally-demanding deep-cut “All I Wanted,” and the long-awaited return of “Misery Business,” now once again a heart-stirring setlist staple.

    This Is Why Artwork:

    Paramore This Is Why new album cover artwork

    This Is Why Tracklist:
    01. This Is Why
    02. The News
    03. Running Out of Time
    04. C’est Comme Ça
    05. Big Man, Little Dignity
    06. You First
    07. Figure 8
    08. Liar
    09. Crave
    10. Thick Skull

