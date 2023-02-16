The Pitch: In 2010, Starz declined to renew Party Down for a third season, despite the massive waves of critical support for the series. But the cult comedy’s reputation has only grown over the years, especially as its original core cast, including Adam Scott, Ryan Hansen, Martin Starr, Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, and Megan Mullally, have accrued far greater respect and fame. Why not try a revival? Frankly, it’s almost a shock it took this long.

So, 13 years later, the gang is back in bowties, as Ron (Marino) tries to keep the titular catering business going. In the first five episodes provided to critics (out of six this season), there’s a movie star’s birthday party, a symposium for a politically “problematic” group, a radio station-sponsored luau, and a fake prom, all of which bring with them their own original twists and surprises.

The Future Is Now: The most immediate thing to observe about the return of Party Down is how skillfully the show integrates itself into the year 2023: The gig economy, after all, explains both the addition of newcomers as well as the return of characters like Henry (Scott) and Kyle (Hansen), whose own Hollywood careers have faced setbacks. And the writers also fully acknowledge the impact that the pandemic had on companies exactly like Party Down Catering — there is, after all, minimal need for passed apps when people are sheltering in place.

While the show has been effectively updated for today, though, that original magic remains intact, as Ron and his “loyal” team proceed to only occasionally screw up the events they’ve been hired to service. The pathos might be somewhat closer to the surface but the quips are as sharp as ever, with Roman (Starr) and Kyle’s feud reborn in a new context, and Ron’s struggles in the world of small business reaching new pathetic heights. The comedy ranges from highbrow Shakespeare references to the crassest scatalogical moments, but every joke hits just right.

The Guest List: While some returning characters make limited appearances, Casey (Lizzy Caplan)’s absence is explained by her actually becoming a successful actress — which feels apt, as Caplan is of course another cast member whose career has taken off since the original premiere of Party Down. So, joining as series regulars are Tyrel Jackson Williams as Sackson, who’s striving for social media fame, and Zoe Chao as Lucy, a chef with a… unique palate.

Chao’s becoming a star to watch, by the way, after her breakout role in the Apple TV+ comedy The Afterparty — this spring, she not only returns to that show for Season 2 but also makes a notable appearance in the new rom-com Your Place or Mine, and stands out here for the off-kilter burst of energy she brings to the screen; rather than replace Caplan as a new love interest for Henry, she’s just allowed to be a li’l weirdo, and good for her.