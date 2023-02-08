Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Announce 2023 Tour Dates

Ahead of their summer tour supporting P!NK

Advertisement
pat benatar neil giraldo 2023 tour
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, photo by Travis Shinn
February 7, 2023 | 9:54pm ET

    Hot off their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo have announced a run of 2023 tour dates.

    The trek begins March 9th, when the musical and life partners join James Taylor, the John Mayer Trio, Sheryl Crow, Gary Clark Jr., and more in performing at the Love Rocks NYC concert benefiting people with HIV/AIDS. From there, the duo will play headlining gigs down the East Coast before teaming up with P!NK for more shows across the United States. See their full tour itinerary below.

    Tickets to Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo’s headlining April concerts become available to the public on Friday, February 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Tickets to their supporting dates with P!NK are available via Stubhub.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Last year, Giraldo stopped by the Kyle Meredith With… podcast to discuss his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Benatar, meanwhile, last made headlines by announcing she would no longer perform “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” out of respect for victims of gun violence.

    Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/09 — New York, NY @ Love Rocks NYC Benefit – The Beacon Theatre
    04/12 — Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
    04/13 — Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
    04/16 — New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey
    04/21 — Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center
    04/24 — Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
    04/26 — St. Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
    04/27 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
    04/29 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
    07/31 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park *
    08/01 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park *
    08/07 — Washington DC @ Nationals Park *
    08/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field *
    08/12 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field *
    08/14 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field *
    10/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium *

    * = w/ P!NK

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Nickel Creek tickets 2023 tour celebrants shows live dates presale code

How to Get Tickets to Nickel Creek's 2023 Tour

February 7, 2023

laura jane grace tour dates 2023 indie rock punk music news tickets

Laura Jane Grace Announces 2023 US Tour Dates

February 7, 2023

whitechapel 2023 tour dates

Whitechapel to Perform The Valley in Full on Spring 2023 US Tour

February 7, 2023

skinny puppy 2023 final tour

Skinny Puppy Announce 2023 North American Farewell Tour

February 7, 2023

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Unveil 2023 Tour Dates

February 7, 2023

spotlights 2023 tour

Spotlights Announce New Album and 2023 US Tour, Share "Algorithmic" Single: Stream

February 7, 2023

soul glo 2023 tour

Soul Glo Announce March 2023 US Tour

February 7, 2023

tom jones 2023 tour

Tom Jones Announces 2023 Tour Dates

February 6, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Announce 2023 Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Newsletter