Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Announce 2023 Tour Dates

Hot off their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo have announced a run of 2023 tour dates.

The trek begins March 9th, when the musical and life partners join James Taylor, the John Mayer Trio, Sheryl Crow, Gary Clark Jr., and more in performing at the Love Rocks NYC concert benefiting people with HIV/AIDS. From there, the duo will play headlining gigs down the East Coast before teaming up with P!NK for more shows across the United States. See their full tour itinerary below.

Tickets to Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo’s headlining April concerts become available to the public on Friday, February 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Tickets to their supporting dates with P!NK are available via Stubhub.

Last year, Giraldo stopped by the Kyle Meredith With… podcast to discuss his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Benatar, meanwhile, last made headlines by announcing she would no longer perform “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” out of respect for victims of gun violence.

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo 2023 Tour Dates:

03/09 — New York, NY @ Love Rocks NYC Benefit – The Beacon Theatre

04/12 — Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

04/13 — Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

04/16 — New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey

04/21 — Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center

04/24 — Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

04/26 — St. Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

04/27 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

04/29 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

07/31 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park *

08/01 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park *

08/07 — Washington DC @ Nationals Park *

08/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field *

08/12 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field *

08/14 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field *

10/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium *

* = w/ P!NK