Paul McCartney Documentary Coming from Director Morgan Neville

Filmmaker Morgan Neville will helm a new documentary about Paul McCartney’s life following The Beatles, including his relationship with Linda McCartney and the formation of Wings.

Entitled Man on the Run, the film will draw on “unprecedented access to a never-before-seen archive of Paul and Linda’s home videos and photos, as well as new interviews,” according to a press release. It will specifically chronicle the timeframe between The Beatles’ breakup in 1966 and Wings’ heyday in the mid-1970s.

Neville, who earned an Academy Award for 2013 documentary 20 Feet from Stardom, most recently helmed the Anthony Bourdain retrospective, Roadrunner.

Advertisement

Related Video

“As a lifelong obsessive of all things McCartney, I’ve always felt that the 1970s were the great under-examined part of his story,” Neville said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to have the chance to explore and reappraise this crucial moment in a great artist’s life and work.”

The film is being produced by McCartney’s MPL and Polygram Entertainment, the film and television division of Universal Music Group. A release date is forthcoming.

Editor’s Note: Pick up a tote bag and other pieces from our Legends Collection at Consequence Shop.

Advertisement