Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Paul McCartney Documentary Coming from Director Morgan Neville

The film will chronicle McCartney's life following The Beatles, including his relationship with Linda McCartney and the formation of Wings

Advertisement
Paul McCartney and Linda McCartney
Paul McCartney and Linda McCartney, photo by Linda McCartney
February 4, 2023 | 9:52pm ET

    Filmmaker Morgan Neville will helm a new documentary about Paul McCartney’s life following The Beatles, including his relationship with Linda McCartney and the formation of Wings.

    Entitled Man on the Run, the film will draw on “unprecedented access to a never-before-seen archive of Paul and Linda’s home videos and photos, as well as new interviews,” according to a press release. It will specifically chronicle the timeframe between The Beatles’ breakup in 1966 and Wings’ heyday in the mid-1970s.

    Neville, who earned an Academy Award for 2013 documentary 20 Feet from Stardom, most recently helmed the Anthony Bourdain retrospective, Roadrunner.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “As a lifelong obsessive of all things McCartney, I’ve always felt that the 1970s were the great under-examined part of his story,” Neville said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to have the chance to explore and reappraise this crucial moment in a great artist’s life and work.”

    The film is being produced by McCartney’s MPL and Polygram Entertainment, the film and television division of Universal Music Group. A release date is forthcoming.

    Editor’s Note: Pick up a tote bag and other pieces from our Legends Collection at Consequence Shop.

    Advertisement

    Age Verification

    Are you 18 years of age or older ?

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

armie hammer interview

Armie Hammer Breaks Silence on Abuse Allegations in New Interview

February 4, 2023

melinda dillon dead a christmas story close encounters of the third kind oscar-nominated

Melinda Dillon, Star of A Christmas Story and Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Dead at 83

February 3, 2023

george r robertson dead obituary actor news rip police academy

George R. Robertson, Henry Hurst in Police Academy Films, Dead at 89

February 3, 2023

steve-o bam margera choose recovery you're dying plead

"You're Dying, Brother": Steve-O Pleads with Bam Margera to "Choose Recovery"

February 3, 2023

Skinamarink Review Kyle Edward Ball

Skinamarink Review: Great Experimental Horror That May Leave You Unsatisfied

February 3, 2023

Knock at the Cabin Ending Explained

Knock at the Cabin Ending Explained: Your Questions About M. Night Shyamalan's Latest, Answered

February 3, 2023

Knock at the Cabin (Universal Pictures)

Knock at the Cabin Review: M. Night Shyamalan Offers a Chilling Treatise on Belief

February 3, 2023

Ranking Michael Mann

A Definitive Ranking of Michael Mann's Films

February 3, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Paul McCartney Documentary Coming from Director Morgan Neville

Menu Shop Search Newsletter