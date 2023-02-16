Pearl Jam’s Elusive Live Album Give Way Getting First Proper Release for Record Store Day

Back in 1998, a full live recording of Pearl Jam’s concert at Melbourne Park was supposed to get a proper release as a promotional CD, a release that ended up not happening — until now. Today, the band have announced that they’ll release the live album that never was, Give Way, on both CD and vinyl as a Record Store Day 2023 Exclusive. (Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 22nd.)

Give Way was recorded in Australia while Pearl Jam were touring their fifth studio album Yield (geddit?). According to Discogs, the highly sought-after CD was 17 tracks long, including Yield hits like “Do the Evolution”and “Faithful.” The story goes that the day before the Give Way CDs were supposed to hit shelves at Best Buy, Sony recalled and destroyed all but a couple hundred lucky copies of the 50,000 pressed.

See the artwork for Give Way below.

This release is perfectly timed, too, because Yield just celebrated its 25th anniversary this month. Revisit our essay about the album’s legacy in Pearl Jam’s discography here.

Give Way Artwork: