Pearl Jam Announce Yield 25th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue

Pearl Jam are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 1998 album Yield with a couple of new gems for fans of the record, including a 2xLP collaboration with Vinyl Me, Please and a live album from the era.

The band’s latest releases come in two categories: Stuff for the audiophiles, and stuff for the collectors. The vinyl reissue, of course, fits into the first category. Available on translucent red and black vinyl, the Yield reissue will mark the opening of Vinyl Me, Please’s new audiophile-grade pressing plant in Denver. Pre-orders are ongoing. Additionally, available now on streaming services is a new spatial audio mix of the album, produced and mixed by Josh Evans and Nick Rives.

For those more interested in rarities, Pearl Jam are finally pressing Give Way, a live concert from the Yield era, to vinyl and CD for the first time. The album comes from a Melbourne Park, Australia show the band played on March 5th, 1998, one of their last concerts with drummer Jack Irons. The album was supposed to be released as a promotional CD back in the day, but is only now going to be made available on CD and 2xLP black vinyl in celebration of Record Store Day 2023. Check out the tracklist and artwork for the album — a nod to the Australian phrase for “yield” — below.

Pearl Jam also plan to release a high-definition version of Single Video Theory, a documentary on the making of Yield directed by Mark Pellington. Ahead of its remastered release, the band have shared new clips from the documentary that show them rehearsing album cuts “Given to Fly” and “Do the Evolution.”

Look back at our retrospective on Yield here, then check out our ranking of Pearl Jam’s discography and our list of their Best Deep Cuts. The band’s last album was 2020’s Gigaton.

Yield Artwork:

Yield Tracklist:

Side A

01. Brain of J.

02. Faithfull

03. No Way

Side B

04. Given to Fly

05. Wishlist

06. Pilate

Side C

07. Do the Evolution

08. Red Bar

09. MFC

10. Low Light

Side D

11. In Hiding

12. Push Me, Pull Me

13. All Those Yesterdays

Give Way Artwork:

Give Way Tracklist:

01. Release

02. Brain of J.

03. Animal

04. Faithfull

05. In My Tree

06. I Got ID

07. Corduroy

08. Even Flow

09. Spin the Black Circle

10. Given to Fly

11. Hail, Hail

12. MFC

13. State of Love and Trust

14. Do the Evolution

15. Alive

16. Black

17. Immortality