Pearl Jam Announce Yield 25th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue

The album is also now available in spatial audio

pearl jam yield reissue
Pearl Jam, photo by Danny Clinch
February 25, 2023 | 10:09pm ET

    Pearl Jam are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 1998 album Yield with a couple of new gems for fans of the record, including a 2xLP collaboration with Vinyl Me, Please and a live album from the era.

    The band’s latest releases come in two categories: Stuff for the audiophiles, and stuff for the collectors. The vinyl reissue, of course, fits into the first category. Available on translucent red and black vinyl, the Yield reissue will mark the opening of Vinyl Me, Please’s new audiophile-grade pressing plant in Denver. Pre-orders are ongoing. Additionally, available now on streaming services is a new spatial audio mix of the album, produced and mixed by Josh Evans and Nick Rives.

    For those more interested in rarities, Pearl Jam are finally pressing Give Way, a live concert from the Yield era, to vinyl and CD for the first time. The album comes from a Melbourne Park, Australia show the band played on March 5th, 1998, one of their last concerts with drummer Jack Irons. The album was supposed to be released as a promotional CD back in the day, but is only now going to be made available on CD and 2xLP black vinyl in celebration of Record Store Day 2023. Check out the tracklist and artwork for the album — a nod to the Australian phrase for “yield” — below.

    Pearl Jam also plan to release a high-definition version of Single Video Theory, a documentary on the making of Yield directed by Mark Pellington. Ahead of its remastered release, the band have shared new clips from the documentary that show them rehearsing album cuts “Given to Fly” and “Do the Evolution.”

    Look back at our retrospective on Yield here, then check out our ranking of Pearl Jam’s discography and our list of their Best Deep Cuts. The band’s last album was 2020’s Gigaton

    Yield Artwork:

    pearl jam yield artwork

    Pearl Jam's Yield

    Yield Tracklist:
    Side A
    01. Brain of J.
    02. Faithfull
    03. No Way

    Side B
    04. Given to Fly
    05. Wishlist
    06. Pilate

    Side C
    07. Do the Evolution
    08. Red Bar
    09. MFC
    10. Low Light

    Side D
    11. In Hiding
    12. Push Me, Pull Me
    13. All Those Yesterdays

    Give Way Artwork:

    pearl jam give way artwork

    Give Way Tracklist:
    01. Release
    02. Brain of J.
    03. Animal
    04. Faithfull
    05. In My Tree
    06. I Got ID
    07. Corduroy
    08. Even Flow
    09. Spin the Black Circle
    10. Given to Fly
    11. Hail, Hail
    12. MFC
    13. State of Love and Trust
    14. Do the Evolution
    15. Alive
    16. Black
    17. Immortality

Pearl Jam Announce Yield 25th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue

