Penn Badgley joins Kyle Meredith to talk about the fourth season of You on Netflix.

The actor digs into upping the crazy and flipping the script with this new season, playing a slightly different version of his character with each new addition to the storyline, and taking a cue from The Talented Mr. Ripley. He also touches on directing an episode of You during Season 4 and what the future could hold for Joe Goldberg.

Badgley also discusses how his You role eclipses being known for playing Dan Humphrey in Gossip Girl, why his band MOTHXR hasn’t made any more music, and what musical artists most interest his son.

