Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

You’s Penn Badgley on Upping the Crazy Level, Exploring Love, and Eclipsing Gossip Girl

The actor digs into Season 4 of the hit Netflix series

Advertisement
Penn Badgley you podcast interview Kyle Meredith
Kyle Meredith with Penn Badgley (Netflix)
Consequence Staff
February 10, 2023 | 12:37pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Penn Badgley joins Kyle Meredith to talk about the fourth season of You on Netflix.

    Related Video

    The actor digs into upping the crazy and flipping the script with this new season, playing a slightly different version of his character with each new addition to the storyline, and taking a cue from The Talented Mr. Ripley. He also touches on directing an episode of You during Season 4 and what the future could hold for Joe Goldberg.

    Advertisement

    Badgley also discusses how his You role eclipses being known for playing Dan Humphrey in Gossip Girl, why his band MOTHXR hasn’t made any more music, and what musical artists most interest his son.

    Listen to Penn Badgley talk You and more in the new episode above, or via the YouTube player below As always, please take the time to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Quinn XCII the people's champ Kyle Meredith podcast interview

Quinn XCII on the Organic Production of The People's Champ and Imposter Syndrome

February 8, 2023

Scott Hoying mars Kyle Meredith podcast interview

Pentatonix’s Scott Hoying on His Debut Solo Single and Growing Up Queer

February 6, 2023

Taylor Schilling dear Edward Kyle Meredith podcast interview

Taylor Schilling on Dear Edward and Seeing Bob Dylan as Her First Concert

February 3, 2023

Teagan Croft true spirit Kyle Meredith podcast interview

Teagan Croft on Netflix's True Spirit, DC's Titans, and David Bowie

February 1, 2023

Theo Rossi Emily The Criminal interview podcast Kyle Meredith

Theo Rossi on Emily the Criminal, Tales of the Jedi, and Classic Commercials

January 30, 2023

Alvvays Blue Rev Molly rankin podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Alvvays’ Molly Rankin on Blue Rev, Feeling Older Than Her Years, and R.E.M.

January 27, 2023

kimbra A Reckoning interview kyle meredith with podcast

Kimbra on A Reckoning, Chaos, and Vulnerability

January 25, 2023

Monica Bellucci Maria Callas Kyle Meredith podcast interview

Monica Bellucci on Maria Callas, Mafia Mamma with Toni Collette, and The Matrix

January 23, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

You's Penn Badgley on Upping the Crazy Level, Exploring Love, and Eclipsing Gossip Girl

Menu Shop Search Newsletter