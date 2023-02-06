Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Scott Hoying drops in to talk with Kyle Meredith about his debut solo single, “Mars,” and upcoming songs.

The Pentatonix co-founder discusses finding his musical identity as a solo artist, overcoming the insecurities of growing up queer, and taking some inspiration from Hugh Jackman in The Greatest Showman.

Hoying also tells us why supporting the Wolf Conservation Center is so important to him, the game plan for more new music, and Pentatonix being nominated for 2021’s Evergreen at this year’s Grammys. (The award ended up going to Michael Bublé for Higher.)

Listen to Scott Hoying talk “Mars” and more in the new episode above, or watch the full chat below. As always, please take the time to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.