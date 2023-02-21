Peter Murphy to Lead David Bowie Tribute Tour

Bauhaus singer Peter Murphy will front a David Bowie tribute tour kicking off in April 2023.

“Celebrating David Bowie” is an annual tour conceptualized by Angelo “Scorte” Bundini. This year’s outing will “interpret Bowie’s greatest hits with a special emphasis on Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust proto punk era, his Berlin trilogy records (Low, Heroes, and Lodger), and his later Trent Reznor infused years.”

Alongside Murphy and Bundini, the 2023 touring lineup features Adrian Belew (King Crimson), Royston Langdon (Spacehog), Matt McJunkins (A Perfect Circle), Jeff Friedl (Devo, A Perfect Circle), Ron Dziubla, and Eric Schermerhorn.

Related Video

“This new show represents two sides of Bowie,” explained Scorte (via Rolling Stone). “With Peter Murphy, we have the dark baritone shrouded in mystery and wonder. With Adrian Belew, the tuneful tenor gleefully singing Bowie favorites while delivering the otherworldly guitar playing he is revered for.”

Advertisement

Check out the full tour schedule below; on-sale ticket information is still forthcoming.

Celebrating David Bowie 2023 Tour Dates:

04/05 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

04/06 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

04/08 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater

04/09 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse

04/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

04/12 – Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

04/14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Sandler Center

04/15 – Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre

04/16 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

04/17 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen PAC

04/18 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

04/20 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

04/21 – Lynn, MA @ Lynn Auditorium

04/22 – Staten Island, NY @ St. George Theatre

04/23 – Washington, DC @ The Hamilton

04/25 – Munhall, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

04/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

04/28 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

04/29 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

04/30 – San Antonio, TX @ HEB Performance Hall

05/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

05/03 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

05/04 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim

05/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

05/07 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

05/08 – Tacoma, WA @ Temple Theatre