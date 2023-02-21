Peter Murphy to Lead David Bowie Tribute Tour

Bauhaus singer Peter Murphy will front a David Bowie tribute tour kicking off in April 2023.
“Celebrating David Bowie” is an annual tour conceptualized by Angelo “Scorte” Bundini. This year’s outing will “interpret Bowie’s greatest hits with a special emphasis on Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust proto punk era, his Berlin trilogy records (Low, Heroes, and Lodger), and his later Trent Reznor infused years.”
Alongside Murphy and Bundini, the 2023 touring lineup features Adrian Belew (King Crimson), Royston Langdon (Spacehog), Matt McJunkins (A Perfect Circle), Jeff Friedl (Devo, A Perfect Circle), Ron Dziubla, and Eric Schermerhorn.
“This new show represents two sides of Bowie,” explained Scorte (via Rolling Stone). “With Peter Murphy, we have the dark baritone shrouded in mystery and wonder. With Adrian Belew, the tuneful tenor gleefully singing Bowie favorites while delivering the otherworldly guitar playing he is revered for.”
Check out the full tour schedule below; on-sale ticket information is still forthcoming.
Celebrating David Bowie 2023 Tour Dates:
04/05 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
04/06 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
04/08 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater
04/09 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse
04/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
04/12 – Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
04/14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Sandler Center
04/15 – Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre
04/16 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts
04/17 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen PAC
04/18 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
04/20 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse
04/21 – Lynn, MA @ Lynn Auditorium
04/22 – Staten Island, NY @ St. George Theatre
04/23 – Washington, DC @ The Hamilton
04/25 – Munhall, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
04/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
04/28 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre
04/29 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater
04/30 – San Antonio, TX @ HEB Performance Hall
05/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
05/03 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box
05/04 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim
05/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
05/07 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
05/08 – Tacoma, WA @ Temple Theatre