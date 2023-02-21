Menu
Peter Murphy to Lead David Bowie Tribute Tour

The 2023 version of "Celebrating David Bowie" also features Adrian Belew, A Perfect Circle's Matt McJunkins, and Spacehog's Royston Langdon

Peter Murphy of Bauhaus
Peter Murphy of Bauhaus, photo by Jeffrey Donavan
February 21, 2023 | 8:40am ET

    Bauhaus singer Peter Murphy will front a David Bowie tribute tour kicking off in April 2023.

    “Celebrating David Bowie” is an annual tour conceptualized by Angelo “Scorte” Bundini. This year’s outing will “interpret Bowie’s greatest hits with a special emphasis on Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust proto punk era, his Berlin trilogy records (LowHeroes, and Lodger), and his later Trent Reznor infused years.”

    Alongside Murphy and Bundini, the 2023 touring lineup features Adrian Belew (King Crimson), Royston Langdon (Spacehog), Matt McJunkins (A Perfect Circle), Jeff Friedl (Devo, A Perfect Circle), Ron Dziubla, and Eric Schermerhorn.

    “This new show represents two sides of Bowie,” explained Scorte (via Rolling Stone). “With Peter Murphy, we have the dark baritone shrouded in mystery and wonder. With Adrian Belew, the tuneful tenor gleefully singing Bowie favorites while delivering the otherworldly guitar playing he is revered for.”

    Check out the full tour schedule below; on-sale ticket information is still forthcoming.

    Celebrating David Bowie 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/05 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
    04/06 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
    04/08 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater
    04/09 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse
    04/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
    04/12 – Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
    04/14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Sandler Center
    04/15 – Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre
    04/16 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts
    04/17 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen PAC
    04/18 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
    04/20 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse
    04/21 – Lynn, MA @ Lynn Auditorium
    04/22 – Staten Island, NY @ St. George Theatre
    04/23 – Washington, DC @ The Hamilton
    04/25 – Munhall, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
    04/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
    04/28 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre
    04/29 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater
    04/30 – San Antonio, TX @ HEB Performance Hall
    05/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
    05/03 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box
    05/04 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim
    05/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
    05/07 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    05/08 – Tacoma, WA @ Temple Theatre

Peter Murphy to Lead David Bowie Tribute Tour

