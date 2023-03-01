Jude Law Does His Best Captain Hook in Trailer for Disney’s Peter Pan and Wendy: Watch

“Wendy Moira Angela Darling,” Jude Law growls as Captain Hook in the trailer for Disney’s new movie Peter Pan and Wendy. “Where is Peter Pan?”

That’s all we see of Law in the trailer, but the clip still teases a complete transformation of the 50-year-old actor into the menacing old pirate. From there, we see the character face off against Wendy (Ever Anderson), Peter (Alexander Molony), and a full team of lost boys as he exacts revenge for the Boy Who Wouldn’t Grew Up’s past shenanigans.

Black-ish star Yara Shahidi, Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Joshua Pickering, Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker, Alan Tudyk, and Jim Gaffigan round out the cast. David Lowery (who previously directed the critically acclaimed 2016 Pete’s Dragon) directed and co-wrote Peter Pan and Wendy, drawing from both J. M. Barrie’s 1904 play and Disney’s 1953 animated film. It debuts on Disney+ on April 28th.

Advertisement

Related Video

In recent years, Law has portrayed Albus Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and Yon-Rogg in Captain Marvel. Next up, he’ll star in the Disney+ series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.