As per tradition, Phish will spend the summer on the road, playing all of their usual haunts.

The 20-date run kicks off Orion Amphitheate in Huntsville, Alabama on July 11th and 12th. Afterward, they’ll visit Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, GA; Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park in Wilmington, NC; The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA; St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater in Syracuse, NY; and TD Pavilion at the Mann in Philadelphia, PA. The tour culminates with a seven-night run (!) at Madison Square Garden in New York City and four shows at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado over Labor Day Weekend.

A ticket request period is currently underway at tickets.phish.com through Monday, February 27th at 12:00 pm. ET. Tickets will then on sale to the public beginning Friday, March 3rd at 10:00 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Prior to their summer tour, Phish will play a string of west coast dates in April. Tickets to all of their upcoming shows can be found via Stubhub.

Editor’s Note: Head here for more details on how to get tickets to Phish’s 2023 Summer tour.

Phish 2023 Tour Dates:

02/23 – Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún

02/24 – Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún

02/25 – Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún

02/26 – Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún

04/14 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

04/15 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

04/17 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

04/18 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

04/19 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

04/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

04/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

04/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

07/11 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

07/12 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

07/14 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

07/15 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

07/16 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

07/18 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

07/19 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

07/21 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

07/23 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

07/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

07/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

07/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/04 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/31 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

09/01 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

09/02 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

09/03 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park