As per tradition, Phish will spend the summer on the road, playing all of their usual haunts.
The 20-date run kicks off Orion Amphitheate in Huntsville, Alabama on July 11th and 12th. Afterward, they’ll visit Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, GA; Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park in Wilmington, NC; The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA; St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater in Syracuse, NY; and TD Pavilion at the Mann in Philadelphia, PA. The tour culminates with a seven-night run (!) at Madison Square Garden in New York City and four shows at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado over Labor Day Weekend.
A ticket request period is currently underway at tickets.phish.com through Monday, February 27th at 12:00 pm. ET. Tickets will then on sale to the public beginning Friday, March 3rd at 10:00 a.m. via Ticketmaster.
Prior to their summer tour, Phish will play a string of west coast dates in April. Tickets to all of their upcoming shows can be found via Stubhub.
Phish 2023 Tour Dates:
02/23 – Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún
02/24 – Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún
02/25 – Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún
02/26 – Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún
04/14 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
04/15 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
04/17 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
04/18 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
04/19 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
04/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
04/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
04/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
07/11 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater
07/12 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater
07/14 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
07/15 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
07/16 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
07/18 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
07/19 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
07/21 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
07/23 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
07/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
07/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
07/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/04 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/31 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
09/01 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
09/02 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
09/03 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park