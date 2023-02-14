Menu
Phish Announce Summer 2023 Tour Dates, Including Seven Nights at Madison Square Garden

Plus, a Labor Day run in Commerce City

Phish 2023 tour dates
Phish, photo by Rene Huemer
February 14, 2023 | 2:20pm ET

    As per tradition, Phish will spend the summer on the road, playing all of their usual haunts.

    The 20-date run kicks off Orion Amphitheate in Huntsville, Alabama on July 11th and 12th. Afterward, they’ll visit Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, GA; Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park in Wilmington, NC;  The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA; St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater in Syracuse, NY; and TD Pavilion at the Mann in Philadelphia, PA. The tour culminates with a seven-night run (!) at Madison Square Garden in New York City and four shows at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado over Labor Day Weekend.

    A ticket request period is currently underway at tickets.phish.com through Monday, February 27th at 12:00 pm. ET. Tickets will then on sale to the public beginning Friday, March 3rd at 10:00 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

    Prior to their summer tour, Phish will play a string of west coast dates in April. Tickets to all of their upcoming shows can be found via Stubhub.

    Editor’s Note: Head here for more details on how to get tickets to Phish’s 2023 Summer tour.

    Phish 2023 Tour Dates:
    02/23 – Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún
    02/24 – Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún
    02/25 – Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún
    02/26 – Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún
    04/14 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    04/15 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    04/17 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
    04/18 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
    04/19 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
    04/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
    04/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
    04/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
    07/11 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater
    07/12 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater
    07/14 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
    07/15 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
    07/16 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
    07/18 – Wilmington, NC @  Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
    07/19 – Wilmington, NC @  Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
    07/21 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
    07/23 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
    07/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
    07/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
    07/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    07/29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    07/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    08/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    08/02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    08/04 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    08/05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    08/31 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
    09/01 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
    09/02 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
    09/03 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

