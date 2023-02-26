P!NK “Disappointed” by “Silly” Christina Aguilera Feud Narrative

P!NK has expressed her frustration over a “silly” narrative that seemed to reignite a long-dormant feud between the “So What” singer and her one-time collaborator, Christina Aguilera.

“While some of the responsibility lays with me and my inability to lie, and my uncanny ability to overshare- my real disappointment lies in the fact that the art can never be the focus when you’re a woman,” she shared in a lengthy caption attached to an Instagram post with her daughter. “Eleven albums in, selling out stadiums, raising good kids, steadily employing hundreds of good, hardworking people, the only thing they ask you about over and over is a silly fued [sic] from your Twenties.”

The clarification followed an interview with Buzzfeed to promote her latest album, TRUSTFALL, in which the acrobatic artist ranked her music videos and recounted her experience filming her Grammy-winning cover of Labelle’s “Lady Marmalade” with Aguilera, Mýa, and Lil’ Kim for the Moulin Rouge soundtrack. The crux of the controversy came when she placed the iconic visual at the bottom and admitted that “it wasn’t very fun to make,” while excluding Aguilera from the praise she shared for her other co-stars.

Advertisement

Related Video

She further detailed the behind-the-scenes drama in an interview on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? Asked by Wallace whether Aguilera really wanted to fight, P!NK responded, “She did. She was upset that I was sitting in her chair and was going to shut down the entire production. I didn’t know I was sitting in her chair. I was also homeless at 15. You can’t talk to me any kind of way. You picked the wrong one. But that’s over. It’s an interesting story, but it probably happens every day in every workplace. Some people just don’t get along, and then they figure it out and they realize what’s important and they hug it out and move on.”

In the statement released on Sunday, P!NK offered a mea culpa, saying “I take responsibility also- I’m out of practice,” and reasoned that “for every one or two women I’ve had issue with – there are hundreds that I’ve complimented and supported and loved on. But we don’t talk about that.” She also noted the tendency for interviewers to “stick to the art” with male celebrities like Bradley Cooper and Christian Bale and appealed for that “the same opportunity.”

P!NK concluded with a direct message to Christina Aguilera that cleared up any trace of a lingering feud, saying “you know where we stand. Resolved. Onwards and upwards.”

Advertisement

The post was the second statement given by P!NK after inadvertently reviving the feud rumors. On February 18th, the singer responded to gossip headlines by tweeting, “Y’all are nuts” and said she was “zero percent interested in your fucking drama.” See both posts below.

P!NK is currently preparing for high-flying 2023 “Summer Carnival” tour for this summer. Tickets and deals can be found here.

Meanwhile, revisit the P!NK’s part in the the bygone HitClips era.