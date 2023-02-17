P!NK Announces North American Fall Tour

P!NK has expanded her upcoming North American tour with a new run of arena shows taking place this fall. The jaunt comes in support of the singer’s newly released album, TRUSTFALL.

Following her 2023 Summer Carnival Stadium Tour with Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, P!NK will play a number of arena shows in cities like San Francisco, Denver, Montreal, New York City, Cleveland, and Miami over the course of October and November. Check out her full tour schedule below.

Tickets for P!NK’s newly announced tour dates go on sale Friday, February 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale will take place on day earlier on Thursday, February 23rd (use access code CHORUS).

Advertisement

Related Video

Tickets to the rest of P!NK’s upcoming tour dates can be purchased via Stubhub.

P!NK 2023 Tour Dates:

07/24 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre ^*

07/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ball Park ^*

07/31 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park !*

08/03 – New York, NY @ Citi Field ^*

08/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park ^*

08/07 – Washington DC @ Nationals Park !*

08/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field !*

08/12 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field !*

08/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field !*

08/16 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park ^*

08/19 – Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME ^*

08/21 – Omaha, NE @ Charles Schwab Field ^*

09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park ^*

09/22 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park ^*

09/25 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome ^*

09/27 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park ^*

09/29 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field ^*

10/03 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium ^*

10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium !*

10/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium ^*

10/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field ^*

10/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *

10/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

10/17 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome *

10/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

10/25 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

10/27 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center *

11/01 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

11/04 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

11/07 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse *

11/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse *

11/11 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center *

11/12 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *

11/14 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena *

11/18 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center *

^ = w/ Brandi Carlile

! = Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

* = w/ Grouplove + KidCutUp