Plane Sequel, Ship, to Star Mike Colter

Plane starred Gerard Butler and was directed by Jean-François Richet

February 13, 2023 | 12:24pm ET

    The Plane cinematic universe isn’t coming in for a landing any time soon, with Mike Colter set to reprise his role as former French Legionnaire Louis Gaspare in the just-announced sequel, Ship.

    The Jean-François Richet-directed Plane starred Gerard Butler as commercial pilot Brodie Torrance, who makes an emergency landing in the Phillippines and must depend on one of his passengers, the suspected murderer Gaspare, to survive. In the sequel, as The Hollywood Reporter notes, Gaspare will attempt to escape the Philippines aboard a cargo ship, only to discover that his chosen vessel is being used for human trafficking. Violent justice follows.

    “It’s funny, because part of me is always like, ‘Hey, keep changing it up. Find something different. Don’t do the same thing twice,’” Colter said in an interview with Consequence last month before the sequel had been announced. “But then [Plane] is the first time where I went, ‘Oh, this is a really interesting genre.’ I love having this idea where you do have a multitude of things that you do, but sometimes when something feels good — it’s nice to do something in the same vein more than once.”

    And if Ship is a success, who knows what might follow? Train? Bus? Sidewalk? In the meantime, be sure to revisit our feature celebrating the release of Plane, “12 Plane Movies That Prove It’s Better to Wing It.”

