Playboi Carti Charged with Felony Aggravated Assault

Playboi Carti has been charged with felony aggravated assault after allegedly assaulting and choking his pregnant girlfriend.

The alleged incident occurred on December 20th, 2022. Along with felony aggravated assault, the 26-year-old rapper (born Jordan Terrell Carter) is charged with hindering a person from making an emergency telephone call.

According to TMZ, Playboi Carti’s girlfriend told police that the couple got into an argument over a paternity test, which became physical. A third party reportedly intervened to break up the fight. When police arrived, they reported seeing visible injuries to the woman’s neck, chest, and back.

Playboi Carti was booked on December 29th and released on $100,000 bond, according to arrest records viewed by Consequence.

In a statement, Playboi Carti’s attorney said his client “was falsely accused. Pursuant to my communications with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, this case will be dismissed without any prosecution or litigation.”