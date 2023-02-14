Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Playboi Carti Charged with Felony Aggravated Assault

The rapper is accused of attacking his pregnant girlfriend

Advertisement
Playboi Carti arrested
Playboi Carti, photo by Jen Vesp
February 14, 2023 | 9:42am ET

    Playboi Carti has been charged with felony aggravated assault after allegedly assaulting and choking his pregnant girlfriend.

    The alleged incident occurred on December 20th, 2022. Along with felony aggravated assault, the 26-year-old rapper (born Jordan Terrell Carter) is charged with hindering a person from making an emergency telephone call.

    According to TMZ, Playboi Carti’s girlfriend told police that the couple got into an argument over a paternity test, which became physical. A third party reportedly intervened to break up the fight. When police arrived, they reported seeing visible injuries to the woman’s neck, chest, and back.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Playboi Carti was booked on December 29th and released on $100,000 bond, according to arrest records viewed by Consequence.

    In a statement, Playboi Carti’s attorney said his client “was falsely accused. Pursuant to my communications with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, this case will be dismissed without any prosecution or litigation.”

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

suga bts agust d

How to Get Tickets to SUGA of BTS's First Solo Tour

February 14, 2023

live nation lawsuit thrown out terms of use

Live Nation Antitrust Lawsuit Thrown Out Because Buyers Agreed to Terms of Use

February 14, 2023

type o negative love you to death live

New Live Clip of Type O Negative's "Love You to Death" Unveiled for Valentine's Day: Stream

February 14, 2023

Feist to release new album in 2023

Feist Announces New Album Multitudes, Shares First Three Songs: Stream

February 14, 2023

future islands 2023 tour dates indie rock alternative music news listen tickets presale

Future Islands Announce 2023 US Tour Dates

February 14, 2023

The Warning interview

The Warning Talk Metal Upbringing, Covering Metallica, Lzzy Hale Praise, and Sister Dynamics

February 14, 2023

The Chicks 2023 world tour dates

The Chicks Announce 2023 Tour

February 14, 2023

yellowcard ocean avenue tour dates anniversary 2023 pop punk rock music news tickets

Yellowcard Announce Ocean Avenue 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

February 14, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Playboi Carti Charged with Felony Aggravated Assault

Menu Shop Search Newsletter