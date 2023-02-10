Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Heavy Song of the Week: Poison Ruïn Go Medieval on Post-Punk Ripper “Härvest”

Plus, essential tracks from Darkthrone, Scowl, and Spotlights

Advertisement
Poison Ruin Heavy Song of the Week
Poison Ruïn, photo by Cecil Shang Whaley
February 10, 2023 | 10:21am ET

    Heavy Song of the Week is a new feature on Heavy Consequence breaking down the top metal and hard rock tracks you need to hear every Friday. This week the accolade goes to “Härvest” by Philly post-punk band Poison Ruïn.

    With a freshly inked deal with Relapse Records, Philadelphia’s Poison Ruïn are poised to be the breakout punk band of 2023 — just like their fellow Philadelphians Soul Glo were last year.

    Unlike Soul Glo, Poison Ruïn veer more toward minimal post-punk rather than riff-hitting hardcore, looking toward the past as a reflection of the present. “Härvest,” the lead single from their forthcoming album of the same name, approaches these anachronisms in a couple ways. Firstly, the sound of the song is decidedly vintage and lo-fi, capturing that golden tape-y aura that’s easy on the ears. It worked for Ariel Pink, Molechat Doma, and Unknown Mortal Orchestra, and it works for Poison Ruïn as well.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Secondly, the group politicize medieval and fantasy imagery as symbolic commentary on humanity’s current plights. Peasantry, plagues… are these not familiar to modern society? It’s a concept rarely explored so poignantly, somehow conjuring an otherworldly mystique that’s firmly rooted in our own, very real tribulations.

    — Jon Hadusek,
    Senior Staff Writer

Advertisement

Latest Stories

blood and butter caroline polachek

Song of the Week: Caroline Polachek Lets the Sun Shine with "Blood and Butter"

February 3, 2023

overkill the surgeon

Heavy Song of the Week: Overkill Wield Razor Sharp Thrash on “The Surgeon”

February 3, 2023

Silent Running Gorillaz

Song of the Week: Gorillaz Dazzle on the Hypnotic "Silent Running" with Adeleye Omotayo

January 27, 2023

tribulation heavy song of the week

Heavy Song of the Week: Tribulation Dance Between Death, Prog, and Power Metal on “Axis Mundi”

January 27, 2023

the national tropic morning news

Song of the Week: The National Pause the Doomscrolling with "Tropic Morning News"

January 20, 2023

full of hell primitive man hsotw

Heavy Song of the Week: Full of Hell and Primitive Man Construct a Bleak Monument of Extremity on "Rubble House"

January 20, 2023

flowers miley cyrus

Song of the Week: Miley Cyrus Can Buy Herself "Flowers," Thank You Very Much

January 13, 2023

dryad heavy song of the week

Heavy Song of the Week: Dryad Conjure an Icy Gust of Midwestern Black Metal on "The Abyssal Plain"

January 13, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Heavy Song of the Week: Poison Ruïn Go Medieval on Post-Punk Ripper “Härvest”

Menu Shop Search Newsletter