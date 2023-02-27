Psyduck Answers the Phone in Teaser for Netflix’s Pokémon Concierge: Watch

The White Lotus is no longer the only resort-centric piece of media on your watchlist: Netflix has today unveiled the teaser for Pokémon Concierge, an upcoming stop-motion project. Get a first glimpse of it today just in time for Pokémon Day (February 27th).

Marking Netflix’s first foray into the world of Pokémon, Pokémon Concierge follows the day-to-day happenings Haru, a young woman who works as concierge at the Pokémon Resort, which is — you guessed it — a resort for Pokémon and their trainers: “Pokémon are the guests here,” Haru says in Japanese in the teaser, as a Psyduck listens to her message over the phone.

“Netflix is looking forward to delighting fans in Japan and around the world with Pokémon Concierge, an entirely new visual and storytelling experience featuring ground-breaking stop-motion animation set in the Pokémon world in close collaboration with The Pokémon Company,” reads a statement from Minyoung Kim, Vice President of Netflix Content in Asia. “We’re also excited to reveal this new series on Pokémon Day and provide fans with even more things to look forward to on this special holiday celebrating the popular franchise.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Pokémon Concierge doesn’t have a release date yet, and press materials are pretty vague about whether the project is a feature-length film, a short, or a series. Either way, it looks adorable. Stay tuned here for more information as it’s revealed, and watch today’s teaser for Pokémon Concierge below.

Pokémon Concierge is not to be confused with the new Pokémon series coming down the pipeline, in which our fearless leader Ash Ketchum has retired.