Post Malone Pranks a Customer by Hotboxing Their Car on Impractical Jokers: Watch

Post Malone will pose as an auto repair technician who hotboxes a shocked customer’s car in an upcoming episode of the hidden camera reality show Impractical Jokers.

In a preview (via Post Malone News), the superstar singer-rapper follows the directions of the Impractical Jokers hosts, who instruct him to cough after exiting the car before saying, “I would give it five to 10 if you don’t want the contact [high].” After host Brian “Q” Quinn attempts to comfort the customer by saying it’s not tobacco, Posty returns with some Febreze as a peace offering.

Check him out playing the part quite well in the clip below before the full episode airs on Thursday, February 16th at 10:00 p.m. on truTV or TBS.

Over the weekend, Post Malone revealed he was turned away from a posh bar in Australia because of his face tattoos. On Impractical Jokers at least, the ink probably helped him sell his role as an auto service worker.

Post Malone dropped his most recent album, Twelve Carat Toothache, in June 2022. In May, he’s slated to perform at Bottle Rock Napa Valley 2023. Tickets for the festival are available here.

As for Impractical Jokers, the trio of Quinn, James “Murr” Murray, and Sal Vulcano are on tour; grab your seats here.