Post Malone Turned Away from Posh Bar Because of Tattoos

Post Malone was turned away Down Under for his ink up top, telling The Western Australian that he was denied entry to a posh bar because of his face tattoos.

Posty and entourage had tried to enjoy the swanky rooftop bar at QT Hotel in Perth, Western Australia. “They turned me away for my tattoos,” he said (via Daily Mail). “I’ve never really experienced anything like that.”

The QT Hotel has a strict dress code that prohibits “face, neck, and offensive tattoos”. Post Malone has oodles of ink on his face and neck, including the words “Always Tired” under his eyes and “Stay Away” above them, plus a sword, a hammer, his daughter’s initials “DDP,” a pair of Aces, a crown of barbed wire, and more.

Posty reportedly consoled himself by traveling to a nearby bar, 18 Knots, where he bought drinks for fellow patrons and mingled with fans.

Post Malone’s most recent album, Twelve Carat Toothache, dropped last summer. He had been in Australia and New Zealand touring with Red Hot Chili Peppers, and up next he’ll be performing at Bottle Rock Napa Valley 2023. Tickets to that festival are available here.