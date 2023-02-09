Menu
Primal Fear Announce New Album Code Red

The long-running German power metal band returns with its 14th studio album on September 1st

primal fear 2023 album code red
Primal Fear, photo by Heilemania
February 9, 2023 | 2:43pm ET

    Primal Fear have announced their 14th studio album, Code Red, arriving September 1st.

    It marks the German power metal band’s first full-length LP in three years and the first new music since 2021’s I Will Be Gone EP. Although no single has been released, Stan W. Decker’s artwork has been unveiled as a teaser.

    Code Red was produced by bassist Mat Sinner and co-produced by vocalist Ralf Scheepers along with guitarist Tom Naumann. It was mixed and mastered by long-time Primal Fear engineer Jacob Hansen at his own Hansen Studios in Denmark. According to the press release, the band is still finishing up recording, hence why there is no new music quite yet.

    “The world is in a state of emergency, one catastrophe follows another,” Sinner remarked. “Code Red is our statement about the present and the title of our upcoming 14th studio album, which will be released directly at the tour start on September 1st. According to its title, it will be a heavy, powerful, and uncompromising record — 110% PRIMAL FEAR!”

    Along with the album, the band also announced a string of European tour dates running through early September in Germany and Switzerland. More dates are to be announced.

    Below you can see the artwork for Code Red and the European tour poster. Stay tuned to Heavy Consequence for forthcoming new music from Primal Fear.

    Code Red Artwork:

    primal fear code red

