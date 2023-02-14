Menu
Princess Nokia Gets “closure” on Pop Punk New Single: Stream

Just in time for Valentine's Day

Princess Nokia, photo courtesy of artist
February 14, 2023 | 10:58am ET

    Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Princess Nokia has offered “closure,” a saccharine new single that appreciates a lost love for what it was — a welcome moment in time.

    “You came at the right time and I let you/ You came at the right time, you were meant to,” Princess Nokia sings, reaching for her upper register rather than opting for her usual laid-back flow. Soon after, the song explodes into a fuzzed out, melodic guitar riff as the artist looks back on the relationship, more content than wistful. “I wrote you this album for my closure,” she sings, ready to move on. Listen to Princess Nokia’s “closure” below.

    Last year, Princess Nokia shared a handful of singles, “Diva” and “No Effort.” In 2020, she put out the dueling albums Everything Sucks and Everything Is Beautiful, some of the best releases of the year.

