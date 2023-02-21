Princess Nokia Announces New EP, Shares “complicated”: Stream

Princess Nokia has readied a new EP called i love you but this is goodbye. The seven-song project drops March 14th via Arista Records, and ahead of its release, the artist has shared a new song called “complicated.”

As its name suggests, i love you but this is goodbye is a breakup EP. Musically, a press release describes the project as a return to Princess Nokia’s roots — specifically her 2014 debut Metallic Butterfly, which means you can expect more experimental trip-hop from the New York artist.

While the previous single “closure” veers toward pop punk with sweetly sung vocals, “complicated” goes back to Princess Nokia’s classic flow. “Falling apart and I cannot take it/ You make it complicated,” she sighs, over snappy electronic beats. Listen to the track and check out the artwork for i love you but this is goodbye below.

Advertisement

Related Video

In 2020, Princess Nokia released the albums Everything Sucks and Everything Is Beautiful, while she shared the singles “Diva” and “No Effort” last year.

i love you but this is goodbye Artwork: