Princess Nokia Announces New EP, Shares “complicated”: Stream

i love you but this is goodbye is out March 14th

Princess Nokia ep complicated
Princess Nokia’s i love you but this is goodbye cover artwork
February 21, 2023 | 10:20am ET

    Princess Nokia has readied a new EP called i love you but this is goodbye. The seven-song project drops March 14th via Arista Records, and ahead of its release, the artist has shared a new song called “complicated.”

    As its name suggests, i love you but this is goodbye is a breakup EP. Musically, a press release describes the project as a return to Princess Nokia’s roots — specifically her 2014 debut Metallic Butterfly, which means you can expect more experimental trip-hop from the New York artist.

    While the previous single “closure” veers toward pop punk with sweetly sung vocals, “complicated” goes back to Princess Nokia’s classic flow. “Falling apart and I cannot take it/ You make it complicated,” she sighs, over snappy electronic beats. Listen to the track and check out the artwork for i love you but this is goodbye below.

    In 2020, Princess Nokia released the albums Everything Sucks and Everything Is Beautifulwhile she shared the singles  “Diva” and “No Effort” last year.

    i love you but this is goodbye Artwork:

    Princess Nokia i love you but this is goodbye artwork

Princess Nokia Announces New EP, Shares "complicated": Stream

