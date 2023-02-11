Psycho Las Vegas — the annual Sin City festival that brings together some of the coolest bands in metal, punk, hardcore, and more — will not be staged this year after “the desired lineup could not be achieved.”

Organizers made the announcement via the following statement: “With a heavy heart we must announce the postponement of Psycho X [the festival’s 10th edition]. Despite our love for Las Vegas and all of our devoted fans, the desired lineup could not be achieved given external factors outside of our control. We wanted to provide you with an unforgettable weekend of genre-bending music, but rushing to fill in the gaps would have taken away from this vision. This pause allows us to start fresh and come back stronger.”

When reached by Las Vegas Weekly as to whether the festival would return in 2024, organizers responded, “Psycho Las Vegas 2023 has been postponed until next year.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Heavy Consequence has covered the last few Psycho Las Vegas festivals, with the 2022 lineup featuring Mercyful Fate, Emperor, Suicidal Tendencies, Mayhem and more, and the 2021 edition boasting Mastodon, Danzig, Down, and The Flaming Lips, among others.

Fans who purchased tickets to the 2023 edition will receive an email on how to request a full refund.

Here’s hoping the 2024 edition can go off without a hitch. In the meantime, check out our photo gallery of Psycho Las Vegas 2022 below.

Advertisement

Psycho Las Vegas 2022 Gallery – click to expand and scroll through:

Mercyful Fate, photo by Raymond Ahner Mercyful Fate, photo by Raymond Ahner Mercyful Fate, photo by Raymond Ahner , photo by Raymond Ahner Mercyful Fate, photo by Raymond Ahner Mercyful Fate, photo by Raymond Ahner Emperor, photo by Raymond Ahner Emperor, photo by Raymond Ahner Emperor, photo by Raymond Ahner Emperor, photo by Raymond Ahner Suicidal Tendencies, photo by Raymond Ahner Suicidal Tendencies, photo by Raymond Ahner Suicidal Tendencies, photo by Raymond Ahner Suicidal Tendencies, photo by Raymond Ahner Suicidal Tendencies, photo by Raymond Ahner Mayhem, photo by Raymond Ahner Mayhem, photo by Raymond Ahner Mayhem, photo by Raymond Ahner Amenra, photo by Raymond Ahner Black Water Holylight, photo by Raymond Ahner Black Water Holylight, photo by Raymond Ahner Bombers, photo by Raymond Ahner Bombers, photo by Raymond Ahner Bombers, photo by Raymond Ahner Bombers, photo by Raymond Ahner Bombers, photo by Raymond Ahner Boris, photo by Raymond Ahner Boris, photo by Raymond Ahner Bridge City Sinners, photo by Raymond Ahner Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, photo by Raymond Ahner Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, photo by Raymond Ahner Cancer Christ, photo by Raymond Ahner Cancer Christ, photo by Raymond Ahner Cancer Christ, photo by Raymond Ahner Carcass, photo by Raymond Ahner Carcass, photo by Raymond Ahner Cirith Ungo, photo by Raymond Ahner Death Chant, photo by Raymond Ahner Devil Master, photo by Raymond Ahner Devil Master, photo by Raymond Ahner Eyehategod, photo by Raymond Ahner Eyehategod, photo by Raymond Ahner Fugitive, photo by Raymond Ahner Fugitive, photo by Raymond Ahner High on Fire, photo by Raymond Ahner High on Fire, photo by Raymond Ahner High on Fire, photo by Raymond Ahner Hippie Death Cult, photo by Raymond Ahner King Woman, photo by Raymond Ahner Leather Lung, photo by Raymond Ahner Midnight, photo by Raymond Ahner Midnight, photo by Raymond Ahner Midnight, photo by Raymond Ahner Midnight, photo by Raymond Ahner Midnight, photo by Raymond Ahner Mothership, photo by Raymond Ahner Mothership, photo by Raymond Ahner Paradise Lost, photo by Raymond Ahner Paradise Lost, photo by Raymond Ahner Riff Lord, photo by Raymond Ahner Samael, photo by Raymond Ahner Tribulation, photo by Raymond Ahner Tribulation, photo by Raymond Ahner Fans at the 2022 Psycho Las Vegas festival, photo by Raymond Ahner

Photos by Raymond Ahner (@raymond_ahner).