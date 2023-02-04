Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Public Image Ltd. Will Not Represent Ireland at Eurovision After Losing in Qualifying Round

John Lydon and co. finished in fourth place

Advertisement
Public Image LTD. compete for Eurovision
Public Image LTD., photo via RTE
February 3, 2023 | 9:41pm ET

    Public Image Ltd. will not represent Ireland at this year’s Eurovision after losing in a qualifying round held on RTE’s The Late Late Show on Friday. The band finished in fourth place.

    For their entry, PiL performed “Hawaii,” a new song described by frontman John Lydon as a “love letter” to his wife of nearly five decades, Nora, who is living with Alzheimer’s.

    Six finalists competed to represent Ireland at Eurovision during the episode of The Late Late Show. The winner — Wild Youth — was decided by a combination of votes from the public, a national jury, and an international jury.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    It’s hard to know how disappointed Lydon actually is about losing. In an interview ahead of the competition, he blasted Eurovision as “disgusting,” “phony,” and “absolutely awful.”

    “The whole thing of it is disgusting to me. I’m a songwriter, I perform live, and these shows just come across as so dreadfully phony to me,” Lydon said. “But look, we’re giving it a chance to break out of that mould.”

    Watch video of PiL’s performance of “Hawaii” below.

     

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Stranger Things Eddie Munson Metallica Funko Pop

Stranger Things' Eddie Munson "Master of Puppets" Scene Gets the Funko Pop! Treatment

February 3, 2023

beyonce ticketmaster senate judiciary committee renaissance tour pop music news

Senate Judiciary Committee "Watching" Ticketmaster Ahead of Beyoncé Ticket Sales

February 3, 2023

Korn surprise EP

Korn Surprise Release New Requiem Mass EP: Stream

February 3, 2023

blood and butter caroline polachek

Song of the Week: Caroline Polachek Lets the Sun Shine with "Blood and Butter"

February 3, 2023

Motley Crue John 5 official photo

Mötley Crüe Unveil First Official Band Photo Featuring New Guitarist John 5

February 3, 2023

Iggy & The Stooges' Raw Power Gets New 50th Anniversary Legacy Edition: Stream It Now

February 3, 2023

creed iii soundtrack ma boy jid lute

Creed III Soundtrack Comes Out Swinging with JID and Lute's "Ma Boy": Stream

February 3, 2023

overkill the surgeon

Heavy Song of the Week: Overkill Wield Razor Sharp Thrash on “The Surgeon”

February 3, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Public Image Ltd. Will Not Represent Ireland at Eurovision After Losing in Qualifying Round

Menu Shop Search Newsletter