Puddle of Mudd’s Wes Scantlin Arrested for Trespassing Again

Puddle of Mudd frontman Wes Scantlin was reportedly arrested for misdemeanor trespassing … again. According to RadarOnline, the troubled rocker showed up at an old home he lost to foreclosure in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. He was arrested on Monday (February 20th), and released on $1,000 bail.

This arrest came as a woman posted video on TikTok (see below) of Scantlin apparently showing up in a vehicle outside the home. He allegedly threatened her maid, and was arrested because there was an active order against him. According to a police report, a court date has been set for March 13th.

Scantlin has had several well-documented run-ins with the law, including another trespassing charge in 2016 for an incident at the same house, which he purchased in 2005 for $1.7 million but lost to foreclosure roughly 10 years later. In that incident, he allegedly ripped an alarm system out of the wall and caused damage to the garage door.

In the past, the Puddle of Mudd singer has been arrested for trying to bring a BB gun on board a flight at LAX in 2017, and for jumping on a baggage carousel in Denver and taking a joyride in 2015, among other incidents.

In recent years, he’s given some bizarre interviews, one in which he blamed his poor singing on women keeping him up late at night, and another in which he freestyle rapped and said he wanted Fred Durst to make a movie about his life.

He also infamously butchered a cover of Nirvana’s “About a Girl” in 2020, later admitting in 2022 that the performance “looked and sounded like total shit.”

See the aforementioned TikTok video allegedly showing Scantlin outside his old home below.