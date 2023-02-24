Pusha T Reworks Hip-Hop Classic “White Lines” for Cocaine Bear Soundtrack: Stream

Pusha T has contributed a new song to the soundtrack for Cocaine Bear, Elizabeth Banks’ new horror-comedy flick based on the true story of — you guessed it — a bear who gets into a lost shipment of over 800 pounds of blow. Leaning further into the meme, the self-described Cocaine’s Dr. Seuss reworked Grandmaster Melle Mel’s 1983 anti-drug PSA “White Lines.”

SethInTheKitchen and Pearl Lion’s production on the new track adds more thump to the original, while Push interpolates the chorus of “Higher, baby/ Get higher, baby!/ Get higher, baby!/ And don’t ever come down.” He also incorporates the plot of the film into lyrics like, “You heard the pilot lost the load, call that dumb and dumber/ It’s no storm without thunder, the bear crawls up and under/ Cocaine overload, the only fuel to his hunger.”

Just ahead of the arrival of Cocaine Bear in theaters on February 24th, Banks was recognized by PETA for directing the movie without the use of any real bears. Instead, the titular animal was substituted with a combination of CGI and a human “bear performer.”

In our review of Cocaine Bear, Senior Staff Writer Clint Worthington described it as “an energetic throwback to devil-may-care creature comedies of yore like Tremors or Lake Placid.” The movie stars Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Alden Ehrenreich, the late Ray Liotta, Margo Martindale, and more. Revisit the trailer here.

Last year, Pusha T released It’s Almost Dry, which we named our best album of 2022. He also reignited his beef with McDonald’s and disavowed his close collaborator Kanye West after the latter’s string of antisemitic comments. The rapper later revealed he no longer has any ties to West’s G.O.O.D. Music label.