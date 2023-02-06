Quavo and Offset got into a physical fight and had to be separated before the “In Memoriam” tribute to their deceased Migos bandmate Takeoff at the 2023 Grammy Awards, TMZ reports.

Takeoff was shot and killed leaving a party at a Houston bowling alley last fall after catching a stray bullet from an unrelated altercation. At the time, Offset was estranged from Takeoff and his uncle Quavo, who together had recently released the album Only Built for Infinity Links without their former bandmate.

Reportedly, the Grammys had hoped to host a reunion in Takeoff’s honor, and while Offset was willing, Quavo was not. According to sources in Offest’s camp, Quavo physically blocked Offset from joining him on stage and initiated the fight.

Advertisement

Related Video

Quavo eventually took the stage without Offset to perform “Without You,” the solo song he wrote in Takeoff’s honor.

The “In Memoriam” segment also featured Mick Fleetwood collaborating with Sheryl Crow on a tribute to Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie, Kacey Musgraves singing “Coal Miner’s Daughter” for Loretta Lynn, and more. For all of our Grammy coverage, check out the full list of winners and our live blog.