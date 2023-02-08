Menu
Quinn XCII on the Organic Production of The People’s Champ and Imposter Syndrome

The pop singer-songwriter also gets into his collaborations with Chelsea Cutler and AJR

Quinn XCII the people's champ Kyle Meredith podcast interview
Kyle Meredith with Quinn XCII, photo courtesy of Republic Records
Consequence Staff
February 8, 2023 | 12:03pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Quinn XCII joins Kyle Meredith to dig into The People’s Champ, the pop singer-songwriter’s fifth LP.

    The Detroit-born artist discusses which of his midwest manners have stuck around even after eight years in Los Angeles, still feeling like an underdog, imposter syndrome, and what turning 30 has meant for his songwriting. ‘92 also talks about getting back to real instruments instead of the overly-produced pop production that’s now an industry standard, his continuing musical partnership with Chelsea Cutler, and having AJR guest on the new record.

    Listen to Quinn XCII chat about The People’s Champ and more in the new episode above, or watch the full chat below. As always, please take the time to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

