Quinn XCII joins Kyle Meredith to dig into The People’s Champ, the pop singer-songwriter’s fifth LP.

The Detroit-born artist discusses which of his midwest manners have stuck around even after eight years in Los Angeles, still feeling like an underdog, imposter syndrome, and what turning 30 has meant for his songwriting. ‘92 also talks about getting back to real instruments instead of the overly-produced pop production that’s now an industry standard, his continuing musical partnership with Chelsea Cutler, and having AJR guest on the new record.

