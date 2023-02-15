Kelley Deal, Mike Montgomery, and Matt Hart on R. Ring, Poetry, and The Breeders

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Kelley Deal (of The Breeders) and Mike Montgomery, along with poet Matt Hart, sit down with Kyle Meredith to talk about the new album as R. Ring, War Poems/We Rested.

The trio discuss the multimedia concept of taking the finished album and then handing over to Hart, who gave each song to friends that included Sonic Youth’s Lee Ranaldo, Speedy Ortiz’s Sadie Dupuis, and actress Amber Tamblin. Those collaborators then wrote poems inspired by the tracks they were given, all of which were then bound in an accompanying chapbook.

Deal and Montgomery go on to tell us about the music itself, the importance of collaboration, and what we could expect from the upcoming live shows with The Breeders (which could include a new release around the 30th anniversary of Last Splash).

Listen to Kelley Deal, Mike Montgomery, and Matt Hart talk about R. Ring's War Poems/We Rested and more in the new episode above, or via the YouTube player below.