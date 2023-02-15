Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Kelley Deal, Mike Montgomery, and Matt Hart on R. Ring, Poetry, and The Breeders

The trio talk War Poems/We Rested and the collabs with Lee Ranaldo, Sadie Dupuis, and Amber Tamblin

Advertisement
R. Ring War Poems/We Rested Kyle Meredith podcast interview
Kyle Meredith with Kelley Deal, Mike Montgomery, and Matt Hart, photo by Chris Glass
Consequence Staff
February 15, 2023 | 2:08pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Kelley Deal (of The Breeders) and Mike Montgomery, along with poet Matt Hart, sit down with Kyle Meredith to talk about the new album as R. Ring, War Poems/We Rested.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The trio discuss the multimedia concept of taking the finished album and then handing over to Hart, who gave each song to friends that included Sonic Youth’s Lee Ranaldo, Speedy Ortiz’s Sadie Dupuis, and actress Amber Tamblin. Those collaborators then wrote poems inspired by the tracks they were given, all of which were then bound in an accompanying chapbook.

    Deal and Montgomery go on to tell us about the music itself, the importance of collaboration, and what we could expect from the upcoming live shows with The Breeders (which could include a new release around the 30th anniversary of Last Splash).

    Listen to Kelley Deal, Mike Montgomery, and Matt Hart talk about R. Ring’s War Poems/We Rested and more in the new episode above, or via the YouTube player below. As always, please take the time to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

    Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories

Joel David Moore Avatar the way of water Kyle Meredith podcast interview

Joel David Moore on the Avatar Sequels and That Bones Crossover Moment

February 13, 2023

Penn Badgley you podcast interview Kyle Meredith

You's Penn Badgley on Upping the Crazy Level, Exploring Love, and Eclipsing Gossip Girl

February 10, 2023

Quinn XCII the people's champ Kyle Meredith podcast interview

Quinn XCII on the Organic Production of The People's Champ and Imposter Syndrome

February 8, 2023

Scott Hoying mars Kyle Meredith podcast interview

Pentatonix’s Scott Hoying on His Debut Solo Single and Growing Up Queer

February 6, 2023

Taylor Schilling dear Edward Kyle Meredith podcast interview

Taylor Schilling on Dear Edward and Seeing Bob Dylan as Her First Concert

February 3, 2023

Teagan Croft true spirit Kyle Meredith podcast interview

Teagan Croft on Netflix's True Spirit, DC's Titans, and David Bowie

February 1, 2023

Theo Rossi Emily The Criminal interview podcast Kyle Meredith

Theo Rossi on Emily the Criminal, Tales of the Jedi, and Classic Commercials

January 30, 2023

Alvvays Blue Rev Molly rankin podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Alvvays’ Molly Rankin on Blue Rev, Feeling Older Than Her Years, and R.E.M.

January 27, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Kelley Deal, Mike Montgomery, and Matt Hart on R. Ring, Poetry, and The Breeders

Menu Shop Search Newsletter