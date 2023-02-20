Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Ray Liotta Honored With Posthumous Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Taron Egerton, Elizabeth Banks, and his daughter Karsen will pay tribute

Advertisement
ray liotta hollywood walk of fame star karsen taron egerton elizabeth banks
Ray Liotta, photo courtesy of Hollywood Walk of Fame
February 19, 2023 | 8:35pm ET

    Ray Liotta will be recognized with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony scheduled for February 24th. The inimitable Goodfellas actor passed away at 67 in May 2022.

    Liotta’s daughter, Karsen, will accept the honor on his behalf, and former on-screen collaborators like Elizabeth Banks and Taron Egerton will also speak at the event. While Egerton recently starred alongside Liotta on the Apple TV+ series Black Bird, Banks directed him in the upcoming horror-comedy Cocaine Bear, which releases in theaters on the same day as the ceremony.

    “Ray Liotta’s all-around career made him a triple threat and sadly his passing was devastating to the entertainment world,” Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez shared in a statement. “The characters he portrayed will always be etched in Hollywood’s film history.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Despite a career of iconic and unrivaled performances in the likes of Goodfellas, Field of Dreams, and more, Liotta’s posthumous output has revealed even more incredible work from the actor, including his Critics’ Choice Awards-nominated role as Egerton’s father on Black Bird, which we praised more emphatically here. Along with Cocaine Bear, many of his completed projects awaiting release come highly anticipated, including Charlie Day’s directorial debut, Fool’s Paradise, and Dangerous Waters, which was in the middle of shooting in the Dominican Republic when Liotta died in his sleep.

    The Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for Ray Liotta will livestream on February 24th at 12:30 p.m. PT via the Walk of Fame website. Prior to the tribute event, check out our selections for the actor’s all-time best roles.

Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Tom Sizemore in Saving Private Ryan

Tom Sizemore Fighting for Life After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

February 19, 2023

Zach Galifianakis lilo & stitch live-action disney disney+

Disney Taps Zach Galifianakis to Star in Live-Action Lilo & Stitch

February 18, 2023

sean penn top gun maverick ukraine russia ukrainian soldiers miles teller

Sean Penn Screened Top Gun: Maverick for Ukrainian Soldiers

February 18, 2023

Liam Neeson Star Wars spinoffs

Liam Neeson Blasts "So Many" Star Wars Spinoffs: "It's Taken Away the Mystery and the Magic"

February 17, 2023

Tina Fey Tim Meadows Mean Girls Musical Movie

Tina Fey and Tim Meadows Returning for Mean Girls Musical Movie: "We Couldn't Age Out"

February 17, 2023

judi dench eyesight acting impossible macular degeneration graham norton show

Judi Dench Says Acting "Has Become Impossible" Due to Eyesight Loss

February 17, 2023

M3GAN unrat3d horror movie film news universal dvd blu-ray

Universal Announces M3GAN UNRAT3D VERSION

February 17, 2023

M Night Shyamalan Warner Bros Pictures deal Trap The Watchers

M. Night Shyamalan Announces Next Film Trap As Part of New First-Look Deal with Warner Bros.

February 17, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ray Liotta Honored With Posthumous Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Menu Shop Search Newsletter