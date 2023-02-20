Ray Liotta Honored With Posthumous Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Ray Liotta will be recognized with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony scheduled for February 24th. The inimitable Goodfellas actor passed away at 67 in May 2022.

Liotta’s daughter, Karsen, will accept the honor on his behalf, and former on-screen collaborators like Elizabeth Banks and Taron Egerton will also speak at the event. While Egerton recently starred alongside Liotta on the Apple TV+ series Black Bird, Banks directed him in the upcoming horror-comedy Cocaine Bear, which releases in theaters on the same day as the ceremony.

“Ray Liotta’s all-around career made him a triple threat and sadly his passing was devastating to the entertainment world,” Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez shared in a statement. “The characters he portrayed will always be etched in Hollywood’s film history.”

Despite a career of iconic and unrivaled performances in the likes of Goodfellas, Field of Dreams, and more, Liotta’s posthumous output has revealed even more incredible work from the actor, including his Critics’ Choice Awards-nominated role as Egerton’s father on Black Bird, which we praised more emphatically here. Along with Cocaine Bear, many of his completed projects awaiting release come highly anticipated, including Charlie Day’s directorial debut, Fool’s Paradise, and Dangerous Waters, which was in the middle of shooting in the Dominican Republic when Liotta died in his sleep.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for Ray Liotta will livestream on February 24th at 12:30 p.m. PT via the Walk of Fame website. Prior to the tribute event, check out our selections for the actor’s all-time best roles.