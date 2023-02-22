Foo Fighters, The Smile, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Lead RBC Bluesfest’s 2023 Lineup

Foo Fighters, The Smile, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, and Shania Twain are among the acts set to play RBC Ottawa Bluesfest this summer.

The annual music festival goes down over nine nights (July 6th-9th and July 12th-16th) at LeBreton Flats Park in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

The 2023 lineup also promises Mumford & Sons, Weezer, Death Cab For Cutie, Thundercat, BadBadNotGood, The War on Drugs, Fleet Foxes, Tegan and Sara, Ludacris, Charlotte Cardin, AJR, Orville Peck, Alvvays, Sudan Archives, PUP, Tank & The Bangas, Julia Jacklin, White Reaper, and Koffee. Check out complete full day-by-day lineup below.

Full Festival and VIP Club passes, as well as single-day tickets to RBC Bluesfest 2023 go on sale beginning Thursday, February 23rd via the festival’s website.

RBC Bluesfest 2023 Lineup (Day by Day)

(July 6) Shania Twain; Orville Peck; bbno$; Dax; Son Little; John Németh; Brea Lawrenson; J.C; Melissa Lamm; Mikhail Laxton; Mimi O’Bonsawin.

(July 7) Weezer; Thundercat; Billy Talent; PUP; Tank & The Bangas; Jupiter & Okwess; Southern Avenue; Digging Roots; Emily Jean Flack; Melo Griffith; The Jesse Greene Band.

(July 8) Robert Plant & Alison Krauss; BADBADNOTGOOD; Blackie and The Rodeo Kings ft. Daniel Lanois and Suzie Vinnick; Raul Midón; Sugaray Rayford; The Texas Horns; Aspects; Nesrallah Artuso Project; Steven Taetz.

(July 9) Death Cab for Cutie; Tegan and Sara; Alan Doyle; Bran Van 3000; Moonlight Benjamin; Jack Barksdale; Youngtree & The Blooms; Guy Belanger; East Coast Experience; Emmanuelle Querry.

(July 12) Foo Fighters; AJR; White Reaper; MONOWHALES; Black Joe Lewis; Lime Cordiale; My Son The Hurricane; River City Junction.

(July 13) Mumford & Sons; The War On Drugs; Declan McKenna; Sudan Archives; Cam Kahin; Lloyd Spiegel; Loviet; Amos The Transparent; Angelina Hunter Trio; Ash Ravens; Avery Raquel.

(July 14) Charlotte Cardin; FLETCHER; Fleet Foxes; Allison Russell; Rich Aucoin; Sauce Boss; Sussex; Amanda Jordan; Pony Girl.

(July 15) Pitbull; Ludacris; Julia Jacklin; HOROJO Trio; TJ Wheeler; Abby Stewart; Drew Nelson; GRAE; Joe McDonald.

(July 16) – The Smile; Koffee; Alvvays; Miss Emily; Eazy Finesse; Megan Jerome; and Steph La Rochelle.