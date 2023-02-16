Record Store Day 2023 Reveals Full List of Exclusive Releases

Record Store Day has revealed the extensive list of limited edition vinyl, box sets, and other speciality releases that will be available as part of its 2023 edition taking place on Saturday, April 22nd, 2023.

This year promises exclusive wax from Taylor Swift, The 1975, Beach House, Pearl Jam, Brian Eno, Tori Amos, Nas, and even Peppa Pig.

You can find specifics on some of the most notable releases below, and find many more detailed at the Record Store Day website.

Advertisement

Related Video

Taylor Swift will release the first vinyl edition of folklore: the long pond studio sessions.

The 1975 will release Live With The BBC Philharmonic Orchestra on vinyl for the first time. Available on double clear vinyl as well as cassette tape, the expanded set includes a version of “Chocolate” originally featured on the 2023 Music For Cars EP.

Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires, who serve as this year’s Record Store Ambassadors, will release Sound Emporium EP, featuring brand new music from both artists.

Beach House will release a new EP called Become, featuring five previously unreleased songs from their sessions for Once Twice Melody.

Advertisement

Pearl Jam will release Give Way on vinyl for the first time. The 17-track collection was recorded during the band’s March 5th, 1998 show in Melbourne, Australia and has only been available in limited quantities until now.

Paul McCartney and Wings will release a half-speeded mastered vinyl edition of their album Red Rose Speedway in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

Brian Eno will release FOREVER VOICELESS, an instrumental version of his 2022 album, FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE.

Advertisement

Tori Amos will release Little Earthquakes, The B-Sides, a 1-LP black vinyl collection of B-sides and rarities from her 1992 album Little Earthquakes — collected on a single release for the first time.

Blur will release Blur Present The Special Collectors Edition. Originally released in 1994, as a Japan-only CD, this 2xLP set is pressed on colored vinyl and features a collection of B-sides from their band’s first three studio albums.

Broken Social Scene will release a 20th anniversary edition of their album You Forgot It In People, featuring completely new artwork with archival photos, a pull-out archival show poster, and new liner notes

Advertisement

Dirty Projectors and Björk will release an expanded vinyl edition of their collaborative album Mount Wittenberg Orca, collecting 13 bonus tracks of never-before-released material including their live Housing Works performance from 2009, early demos of Mount Wittenberg Orca, and archival audio of the band and Bjork rehearsing the material.

Duran Duran celebrate the 40th anniversary year of Rio with Carnival Rio!, an LP amalgamation of all of the Rio Night Versions and Carnival Remixes into one collection pressed on 1xLP 12-inch pink and blue vinyl.

David Byrne will release The Complete Score from “The Catherine Wheel,” a 2xLP containing the funk opera soundtrack created for choreographer Twyla Tharp.

Advertisement

The Cure will release Show (2023 Remaster), a 2xLP live album recorded on their 1992 Wish album tour. Overseen by Robert Smith, this is the first time it’s been available on vinyl since its original release in 1993.

Stevie Nicks will release Bella Donna Live 1981, a 2xLP live recording from the “White Winged Dove Tour” available on vinyl for the first time.

Wilco will release Crosseyed Strangers: An Alternate Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, featuring unique performances of the album’s eleven songs.

Advertisement

Ringo Starr will release Stop & Smell The Roses, a 2xLP featuring contributions from Paul McCartney, Ronnie Wood, and Stephen Stills, as well as six bonus tracks that never have been released on vinyl.

Violent Femmes will release a 40th anniversary reissue of their 1983 self-titled debut album.

Hüsker Dü will release Tonite Longhorn, a 2xLP set or rare early recordings from 1979 and 1980.

Van Halen will reissue their first live album, 1993’s Live: Right Here, Right Now, as a 4xLP set to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Advertisement

Pixies will release Doolittle — Live In Brussels 2009, featuring the titular album performed in full alongside B-sides and an encore of greatest hits.

Sparks will release 50th anniversary reissues of their self-titled debut album and A Woofer in a Tweeter’s Clothing, featuring commentary notes from Todd Rundgren and James Lowe, respectively.

Dolly Parton will release The Monument Singles Collection 1964-1968, a single LP containing the A- and B-sides of singles from her early days at Monument Records.

Advertisement

Nas will release Made You Look: God’s Son Live 2002, a recording of his iconic performance at Webster Hall on vinyl for the first time.

“Macho Man” Randy Savage will reissue his 2003 debut album, Be a Man, on limited edition vinyl.

Peppa Pig will release an album called Peppa’s Clubhouse on limited edition vinyl.