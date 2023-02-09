Regina Spektor Performs “What Might Have Been” on Seth Meyers: Watch

Regina Spektor stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday, where she performed her song “What Might Have Been.” Watch her appearance on the show below.

The song appears on Spektor’s latest album, Home, before and after. Previously, she promoted the record by performing her own NPR Tiny Desk Concert. Next month, Spektor will embark on a run of US tour dates, visiting cities like Toronto, San Francisco, San Diego, Atlanta, and Nashville. Tickets are available via Stubhub.

In addition to Home, before and after, 2022 also marked the long-awaited physical release of Spektor’s debut album 11:11, which she reissued coinciding with its 20th anniversary.

Regina Spektor 2023 Tour Dates:

03/01 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theater

03/02 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

03/03 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater

03/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

03/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall

03/08 – San Diego, CA @ The Magnolia

03/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

03/13 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

03/15 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

03/16 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

03/18 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater

03/21 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital

08/25-27 – Tisbury, MA @ Beach Road Weekend