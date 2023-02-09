Menu
Regina Spektor Performs “What Might Have Been” on Seth Meyers: Watch

A cut from 2022's Home, before and after

Regina Spektor on Seth Meyers
Regina Spektor on Seth Meyers (NBC)
February 9, 2023 | 8:49am ET

    Regina Spektor stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday, where she performed her song “What Might Have Been.” Watch her appearance on the show below.

    The song appears on Spektor’s latest album, Home, before and after. Previously, she promoted the record by performing her own NPR Tiny Desk Concert. Next month, Spektor will embark on a run of US tour dates, visiting cities like Toronto, San Francisco, San Diego, Atlanta, and Nashville. Tickets are available via Stubhub.

    In addition to Home, before and after, 2022 also marked the long-awaited physical release of Spektor’s debut album 11:11, which she reissued coinciding with its 20th anniversary.

    Regina Spektor 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/01 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theater
    03/02 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
    03/03 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater
    03/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
    03/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall
    03/08 – San Diego, CA @ The Magnolia
    03/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
    03/13 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    03/15 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
    03/16 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
    03/18 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater
    03/21 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital
    08/25-27 – Tisbury, MA @ Beach Road Weekend

