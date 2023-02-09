Regina Spektor Performs “What Might Have Been” on Seth Meyers: Watch

Regina Spektor stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday, where she performed her song “What Might Have Been.” Watch her appearance on the show below.
The song appears on Spektor’s latest album, Home, before and after. Previously, she promoted the record by performing her own NPR Tiny Desk Concert. Next month, Spektor will embark on a run of US tour dates, visiting cities like Toronto, San Francisco, San Diego, Atlanta, and Nashville. Tickets are available via Stubhub.
In addition to Home, before and after, 2022 also marked the long-awaited physical release of Spektor’s debut album 11:11, which she reissued coinciding with its 20th anniversary.
Revisit our recent interview with Spektor here.
Regina Spektor 2023 Tour Dates:
03/01 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theater
03/02 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
03/03 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater
03/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
03/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall
03/08 – San Diego, CA @ The Magnolia
03/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
03/13 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
03/15 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
03/16 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
03/18 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater
03/21 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital
08/25-27 – Tisbury, MA @ Beach Road Weekend