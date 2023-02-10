Win Tickets to boygenius, LCD Soundsystem, and Steve Lacy’s Re:SET Concert Series in Your City

You won’t have to travel far to catch one of the best live music experiences around this summer. AEG’s new Re:SET Concert Series is bringing an all-star, artist-curated lineup to 12 US cities, spearheaded by boygenius, LCD Soundsystem, and Steve Lacy.

Each artist has handpicked a lineup that Re:SET will rotate through four different regions over every weekend this June. boygenius’ bill features Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange; LCD Soundsystem is bringing Jamie xx, IDLES, Big Freedia and L’Rain in select cities, and surprise guests from James Murphy’s DFA Records roster; and Lacy will be joined by James Blake, Toro y Moi, and Fousheé.

The shows will all take place on one outdoor stage, so there won’t be any conflicts nor any of the running around that can make typical music festivals a bit of a drain. And with Re:SET scheduled to visit Los Angeles, San Diego, the Bay Area, New Orleans, Atlanta, Dallas, New York City, Boston, Washington DC, Nashville, and Columbus, the event will be accessible to almost anyone!

That said, you still have to get in. You could always grab tickets ($99.50 for a single day, $250 for the full weekend) via the Re:SET website, but we’re going to do you one better. We’re giving two (2) winners each a pair of weekend Re:SET Concert Series tickets. Each winner will get to choose which city they want to attend, and we’ll supply you with two passes so you and a friend can partake in the hottest concert experience of the summer!

To enter, simply fill out the widget below. Make sure to select the city you’re entering for, as we’ll only be able to award tickets to one winner per city.

San Diego, CA @ Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium

06/02 – boygenius

06/03 – LCD Soundsystem

06/04 – Steve Lacy

Los Angeles, CA @ Brookside the Rose Bowl

06/02 – Steve Lacy

06/03 – boygenius

06/04 – LCD Soundsystem



Bay Area, CA @ Frost Amphitheater at Stanford

06/02 – LCD Soundsystem

06/03 – Steve Lacy

06/04 – boygenius



Dallas, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre Grounds

06/09 – boygenius

06/10 – Steve Lacy

06/11 – LCD Soundsystem

New Orleans, LA @ Festival Grounds at City Park

06/09 – LCD Soundsystem

06/10 – boygenius

06/11 – Steve Lacy

Atlanta, GA @ Central Park

06/09 – Steve Lacy

06/10 – LCD Soundsystem

06/11 – boygenius

Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

06/16 – boygenius

06/17 – Steve Lacy

06/18 – LCD Soundsystem

Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

06/16 – LCD Soundsystem

06/17 – boygenius

06/18 – Steve Lacy



Boston, MA @ The Stage at Suffolk Downs

06/16 – Steve Lacy

06/17 – LCD Soundsystem

06/18 – boygenius

Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Festival Site

06/23 – boygenius

06/24 – LCD Soundsystem

06/25 – Steve Lacy

Chicago, IL @ Riis Park

06/23 – Steve Lacy

06/24 – boygenius

06/25 – LCD Soundsystem

Nashville, TN @ The Great Lawn in Centennial Park

06/23 – LCD Soundsystem

06/24 – Steve Lacy

06/25 – boygenius