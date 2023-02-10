Menu
Win Tickets to boygenius, LCD Soundsystem, and Steve Lacy’s Re:SET Concert Series in Your City

The 12-city traveling festival also boasts IDLES, Jamie xx, Clairo, Bartees Strange, and more

reset concert series win tickets boygenius lcd soundsystem steve lacy
Steve Lacy (photo by Julian Klincewicz), boygenius (photo by Harrison Whitford), and LCD Soundsystem (photo by David Brendan Hall)
Consequence Staff
February 10, 2023 | 1:57pm ET

    You won’t have to travel far to catch one of the best live music experiences around this summer. AEG’s new Re:SET Concert Series is bringing an all-star, artist-curated lineup to 12 US cities, spearheaded by boygeniusLCD Soundsystem, and Steve Lacy.

    Each artist has handpicked a lineup that Re:SET will rotate through four different regions over every weekend this June. boygenius’ bill features Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange; LCD Soundsystem is bringing Jamie xx, IDLES, Big Freedia and L’Rain in select cities, and surprise guests from James Murphy’s DFA Records roster; and Lacy will be joined by James Blake, Toro y Moi, and Fousheé.

    The shows will all take place on one outdoor stage, so there won’t be any conflicts nor any of the running around that can make typical music festivals a bit of a drain. And with Re:SET scheduled to visit Los Angeles, San Diego, the Bay Area, New Orleans, Atlanta, Dallas, New York City, Boston, Washington DC, Nashville, and Columbus, the event will be accessible to almost anyone!

    Related Video

    That said, you still have to get in. You could always grab tickets ($99.50 for a single day, $250 for the full weekend) via the Re:SET website, but we’re going to do you one better. We’re giving two (2) winners each a pair of weekend Re:SET Concert Series tickets. Each winner will get to choose which city they want to attend, and we’ll supply you with two passes so you and a friend can partake in the hottest concert experience of the summer!

    To enter, simply fill out the widget below. Make sure to select the city you’re entering for, as we’ll only be able to award tickets to one winner per city.

    Win Tickets to Re:SET Concert Series with boygenius, LCD Soundsystem, and Steve Lacy

    Can’t see the entry form? Enter here.

    Note: Entry requires enrollment in the Consequence and AEG newsletters. Limited to residents of the continental United States.

    San Diego, CA @ Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium
    06/02 – boygenius
    06/03 – LCD Soundsystem
    06/04 – Steve Lacy

    Los Angeles, CA @ Brookside the Rose Bowl
    06/02 – Steve Lacy
    06/03 – boygenius
    06/04 – LCD Soundsystem

    Bay Area, CA @ Frost Amphitheater at Stanford
    06/02 – LCD Soundsystem
    06/03 – Steve Lacy
    06/04 – boygenius

    Dallas, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre Grounds
    06/09 – boygenius
    06/10 – Steve Lacy
    06/11 – LCD Soundsystem

    New Orleans, LA @ Festival Grounds at City Park
    06/09 – LCD Soundsystem
    06/10 – boygenius
    06/11 – Steve Lacy

    Atlanta, GA @ Central Park
    06/09 – Steve Lacy
    06/10 – LCD Soundsystem
    06/11 – boygenius

    Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
    06/16 – boygenius
    06/17 – Steve Lacy
    06/18 – LCD Soundsystem

    Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
    06/16 – LCD Soundsystem
    06/17 – boygenius
    06/18 – Steve Lacy

    Boston, MA @ The Stage at Suffolk Downs
    06/16 – Steve Lacy
    06/17 – LCD Soundsystem
    06/18 – boygenius

    Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Festival Site
    06/23 – boygenius
    06/24 – LCD Soundsystem
    06/25 – Steve Lacy

    Chicago, IL @ Riis Park
    06/23 – Steve Lacy
    06/24 – boygenius
    06/25 – LCD Soundsystem

    Nashville, TN @ The Great Lawn in Centennial Park
    06/23 – LCD Soundsystem
    06/24 – Steve Lacy
    06/25 – boygenius

