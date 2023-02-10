Win Tickets to boygenius, LCD Soundsystem, and Steve Lacy’s Re:SET Concert Series in Your City

You won’t have to travel far to catch one of the best live music experiences around this summer. AEG’s new Re:SET Concert Series is bringing an all-star, artist-curated lineup to 12 US cities, spearheaded by boygenius, LCD Soundsystem, and Steve Lacy.
Each artist has handpicked a lineup that Re:SET will rotate through four different regions over every weekend this June. boygenius’ bill features Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange; LCD Soundsystem is bringing Jamie xx, IDLES, Big Freedia and L’Rain in select cities, and surprise guests from James Murphy’s DFA Records roster; and Lacy will be joined by James Blake, Toro y Moi, and Fousheé.
The shows will all take place on one outdoor stage, so there won’t be any conflicts nor any of the running around that can make typical music festivals a bit of a drain. And with Re:SET scheduled to visit Los Angeles, San Diego, the Bay Area, New Orleans, Atlanta, Dallas, New York City, Boston, Washington DC, Nashville, and Columbus, the event will be accessible to almost anyone!
That said, you still have to get in. You could always grab tickets ($99.50 for a single day, $250 for the full weekend) via the Re:SET website, but we’re going to do you one better. We’re giving two (2) winners each a pair of weekend Re:SET Concert Series tickets. Each winner will get to choose which city they want to attend, and we’ll supply you with two passes so you and a friend can partake in the hottest concert experience of the summer!
To enter, simply fill out the widget below. Make sure to select the city you’re entering for, as we’ll only be able to award tickets to one winner per city.
Win Tickets to Re:SET Concert Series with boygenius, LCD Soundsystem, and Steve Lacy
Can’t see the entry form? Enter here.
Note: Entry requires enrollment in the Consequence and AEG newsletters. Limited to residents of the continental United States.
San Diego, CA @ Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium
06/02 – boygenius
06/03 – LCD Soundsystem
06/04 – Steve Lacy
Los Angeles, CA @ Brookside the Rose Bowl
06/02 – Steve Lacy
06/03 – boygenius
06/04 – LCD Soundsystem
Bay Area, CA @ Frost Amphitheater at Stanford
06/02 – LCD Soundsystem
06/03 – Steve Lacy
06/04 – boygenius
Dallas, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre Grounds
06/09 – boygenius
06/10 – Steve Lacy
06/11 – LCD Soundsystem
New Orleans, LA @ Festival Grounds at City Park
06/09 – LCD Soundsystem
06/10 – boygenius
06/11 – Steve Lacy
Atlanta, GA @ Central Park
06/09 – Steve Lacy
06/10 – LCD Soundsystem
06/11 – boygenius
Washington, DC @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
06/16 – boygenius
06/17 – Steve Lacy
06/18 – LCD Soundsystem
Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
06/16 – LCD Soundsystem
06/17 – boygenius
06/18 – Steve Lacy
Boston, MA @ The Stage at Suffolk Downs
06/16 – Steve Lacy
06/17 – LCD Soundsystem
06/18 – boygenius
Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Festival Site
06/23 – boygenius
06/24 – LCD Soundsystem
06/25 – Steve Lacy
Chicago, IL @ Riis Park
06/23 – Steve Lacy
06/24 – boygenius
06/25 – LCD Soundsystem
Nashville, TN @ The Great Lawn in Centennial Park
06/23 – LCD Soundsystem
06/24 – Steve Lacy
06/25 – boygenius