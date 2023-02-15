Rico Nasty Announces 2023 North American Tour Dates

Rico Nasty is taking las ruinas across North America in 2023: The rapper has today announced a run of tour dates for this spring in support of Las Ruinas, her mixtape from last July. It’s the latest installment in the “Monster Energy Outbreak Tour” series.

Rico will commence her tour at Toronto’s Toybox on April 16th. The 24-date trek will then take her to major cities including Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Seattle, Denver, and more before she wraps things up in Detroit on May 26th.

Pre-sale for tickets is ongoing over at Ticketmaster — use our code CHORUS — with general on-sale following this Friday, February 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time. After that, you can alternatively grab your tickets over at StubHub. See Rico Nasty’s full 2023 tour schedule so far below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Las Ruinas — which Consequence named one of the Top 15 Rap Albums of 2022 — is the follow-up to Rico’s 2020 LP Nightmare Vacation. She’s also been confirmed to appear on the forthcoming season of The Eric Andre Show sometime this year.

Rico Nasty 2023 Tour Dates:

04/16 – Toronto, ON @ Toybox

04/18 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

04/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

04/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

04/23 – Washington DC @ The Fillmore

04/25 – Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl

04/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

04/28 – New Orleans, GA @ Republic NOLA

04/29 – Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock at House of Blues

04/30 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory

05/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

05/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford

05/07 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

05/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

05/11 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

05/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

05/14 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst – Atrium

05/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

05/17 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

05/19 – Salt Lake City, @ UT Soundwell

05/21 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

05/23 – Saint Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

05/24 – Chicago, IL @ Avondale Music Hall

05/26 – Detroit, MI @ El Club