Rico Nasty Announces 2023 North American Tour Dates

Rico Nasty is taking las ruinas across North America in 2023: The rapper has today announced a run of tour dates for this spring in support of Las Ruinas, her mixtape from last July. It’s the latest installment in the “Monster Energy Outbreak Tour” series.
Rico will commence her tour at Toronto’s Toybox on April 16th. The 24-date trek will then take her to major cities including Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Seattle, Denver, and more before she wraps things up in Detroit on May 26th.
Pre-sale for tickets is ongoing over at Ticketmaster — use our code CHORUS — with general on-sale following this Friday, February 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time. After that, you can alternatively grab your tickets over at StubHub. See Rico Nasty’s full 2023 tour schedule so far below.
Las Ruinas — which Consequence named one of the Top 15 Rap Albums of 2022 — is the follow-up to Rico’s 2020 LP Nightmare Vacation. She’s also been confirmed to appear on the forthcoming season of The Eric Andre Show sometime this year.
Rico Nasty 2023 Tour Dates:
04/16 – Toronto, ON @ Toybox
04/18 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
04/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
04/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
04/23 – Washington DC @ The Fillmore
04/25 – Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl
04/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
04/28 – New Orleans, GA @ Republic NOLA
04/29 – Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock at House of Blues
04/30 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory
05/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
05/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford
05/07 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
05/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
05/11 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish
05/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
05/14 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst – Atrium
05/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
05/17 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
05/19 – Salt Lake City, @ UT Soundwell
05/21 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
05/23 – Saint Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall
05/24 – Chicago, IL @ Avondale Music Hall
05/26 – Detroit, MI @ El Club